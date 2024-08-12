David De Gea proud to ‘stay at a high level’ with Fiorentina

The Spanish stopper made 545 appearances for United in more than a decade at Old Trafford, but will now continue his career in Italy.

De Gea had been without a club for 12 months before he joined the Serie A outfit last week, having been released by Manchester United at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

“I am proud to wear the Viola shirt and to represent Florence. Thank you all,” De Gea said at a press conference in Italian.

“I spent a year in Manchester before returning to Madrid. I wanted to stay at a high level. I didn’t stop. It’s not easy to train alone.

“Manchester, it’s my home. That’s where my heart is set. It was difficult for me to find motivation to evaluate offers, so I decided to take a sabbatical.

“I continued training alone. I had to be at my best and when Fiorentina arrived, I had clear ideas.

“They have great fans and a great history. It was an easy decision. I didn’t want to retire.

“I am fit, I trained every day, even more than before. I am on a good level. Perhaps it will take some time in the first games but I’ve been playing for many years, so you just need to put me in goal.”