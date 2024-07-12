Darwin Nunez could face ban for clash with fans as CONMEBOL opens investigation

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could face a lengthy ban after he clashed with supporters in the stands following Uruguay’s Copa America semi-final defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.

Nunez was among the Uruguay players who went up into the stands at the end of the match in Charlotte in the United States and appeared to become involved in altercations with supporters wearing the yellow shirts of Colombia. South American football’s governing body, CONMEBOL, said on Thursday evening its disciplinary unit had launched an investigation into the “acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match” in a bid to get to the bottom of “the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved”.

Here’s the video of Nunez jumping up into the stands. He is told something by his significant other before he goes ballistic. #Uruguay #Colombia #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Wvg8TXGi0b — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) July 11, 2024

It added in a statement: “On the eve of the final of our Copa America, we want to restate and warn that any action that tarnishes a world football celebration, in which the players and the fans present in the stadium are involved and which is seen by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world, will not be tolerated. “It is unacceptable that an event like the one that occurred turns passion into violence. Therefore, any behaviour that violates sporting competition and the most beautiful spectacle in the world, which belongs to the entire football family, will not be tolerated.” Nunez’s management company has been contacted for comment. Liverpool have not yet commented on the matter. The club are working to establish the facts and it is understood the club’s football leadership intends to get in touch with Nunez once time difference to the US allows. In the first instance, this will be to check on his welfare and that of his family in keeping with the Reds’ duty of care to the player.

Liverpool will also contact the Uruguayan federation. A skirmish behind the Uruguay bench saw a group of supporters clash with Colombia fans, who made up the vast majority of the crowd, with drinks thrown. Police restored order after more than 10 minutes with a group of Uruguayan fans and team staff remaining on the field. A 39th-minute goal from Jefferson Lerma was the difference between the sides, with Colombia playing a man short after Daniel Munoz was sent off just before the break.