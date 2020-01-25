Free football betting tips: Dale Tempest has his betting insight for the weekend FA Cup action

Dale Tempest has his best bets for the weekend's FA Cup action
Dale Tempest has his best bets for the weekend's FA Cup action
Dale Tempest · Columnist
Last Updated
January 25, 2020

Dale Tempest has four best bets for the FA Cup weekend including siding with West Ham against former manager Slaven Bilic.

There’s no doubt Sheffield United have been the surprise package of the Premier League season. They sit a well deserved eighth in the table but what has been really amazing has been their away form.

Lots of teams can perform at home but doing it on the road is tough. In 12 away games the Blades have three wins, seven draws and just two defeats - to Man City and Liverpool. Simply incredible!

Chris wilder would be manager of the season if it wasn’t for Jurgen Klopp breaking Premier League records.

However, in the FA Cup third round Wilder played a full reserve side against non-league AFC Fylde and he’s likely to do the same again at Millwall on Saturday.

Dale's best bets

He has some experienced players but they simply have little game time as hardly any changes or injuries have happened to the first team core of 13/14 players. This FA cup tie will be an old style proper physical test.

I watched Millwall play Reading last week and they bullied the Royals on a terrible pitch and it’ll be more of the same. A few seasons' ago Gary Rowett was the high-flying young manager ready to break into the Premier League, and then he joined Stoke.

Nothing he did in the Potteries went right but he’s once again showing what a capable manager he is and since he joined Millwall he’s created a tough, aggressive, direct team who, when they play five at the back, give up very few chances.

His side have now lost one game in 13 and they've won their last three games at the New Den. Jed Wallace is Millwall's main goal threat and a genuinely class act, but it’s the set pieces where they come to life.

Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith are all six-foot-two plus and will be a serious threat from dead ball situations. I’ll be playing under 2.5 goals as well as the draw no bet as this feels a very tight affair.

A small No Goalscorer bet also comes into the calculations .The poor mud/grass surface will be a real leveller and I’m going with Millwall to cause the upset.

Happy Hammers

Another team I’m with is West Ham. David Moyes can’t afford to lose the crowd at the London Stadium and will need to play his strongest side.

Add to that an out-of-form West Brom who have four more league games (three away) before February 12. They certainly won’t want a draw and the number one priority of promotion has to kick in. I’m against the Baggies.

And finally, we know Jose Mourinho is desperate for another FA Cup success so the full Tottenham side will be turning up at Southampton. Draw no bet the play.

