A barren transfer window has led under-pressure Everton to take a punt on 33-year-old Andre Ayew in the free agency market, with West Ham and Nottingham Forest also linked with the Ghanaian. Does a move for the former Swansea and Hammers striker scream 'panic buy', or do the stats reveal a shrewd bit of business? Age: 33

Free agent Country: Ghana Though largely out of sight at club level due to a season and a half with Qatar's Al-Sadd following his departure from Swansea in 2020/21, Andre Ayew formed a key part of the Ghana side that fought a tough group campaign at the World Cup, netting one goal against Portugal. No stranger to Premier League action, he hit 12 goals for Swansea as the Welsh club reached 12th in the Premier League, finishing a whole ten points clear of the drop - figures that encouraged West Ham to part with a club record fee of £20.5 million to secure his services for the following term.

Andre Ayew shone for Swansea in 2015/16

Nearly seven years later, Ayew's name has emerged in connection with a trio of relegation-threatened Premier League clubs - Everton,West Ham and Nottingham Forest. And while the forward hasn't kicked a Premier League-branded ball since 2018, he does bring abundant top-level experience, having turned out for four clubs in Europe's top five leagues, including loan spells. Spending six seasons with Marseille set the foundations for his career, bringing the young Ayew 44 goals in 160 appearances that turned heads in the Premier League. Add to this his season with Lorient as an 18-year-old, which blooded him in France's top flight with another 22 appearances and three goals.

Andre Ayew compares favourably with other struggling teams' recruits