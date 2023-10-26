Crystal Palace vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is more than +24pts in profit for the 2023-24 season

Everyone's just waiting, aren't they? For the bubble to burst and the ever-recyclable 'Spurs-y' jokes to be rolled back out on social media or in the pub. Ange Postecoglou has worked wonders in his short time at Tottenham to seemingly change the club's mentality and his latest test comes with a quickfire turnaround - following up Monday's win over Fulham with a Friday visit to Crystal Palace. As for the hosts? They're being classic Palace, firmly entrenched in the Premier League's middle ground - three wins, three draws, three defeats - despite the summer loss of long-term talisman Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray.

What are the best bets? I'm not yet at the point where I'm going to start backing Tottenham at odds-on away to an established, solid Premier League side but it's understandable why they are such warm favourites to triumph at Selhurst Park. Spurs have won seven of their past eight in the league, dropping points only in a north London derby draw at Arsenal, while Palace have been hit badly by injuries in attack, netting just once in five games, albeit in a fine 1-0 win at Manchester United.

The Eagles had registered three successive league clean sheets before last weekend's 4-0 thrashing at Newcastle so this will be a challenge for Spurs as Palace will look to shore up defensively and try to dull the visitors' free-flowing philosophy. Of Palace's four home matches this season, two have ended goalless, another in a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal and the outlier a 3-2 win over Wolves - only Bournemouth (six) have scored fewer times than the Eagles' seven in nine games. They are without absent creative sparks Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze - and when you factor in that Spurs have kept back-to-back clean sheets, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' looks a far better bet at 6/5 than its odds-on counterpart. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'No' with Sky Bet The form of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has been one of the plus points for Palace this season. He has made five saves in each of the Eagles' past two home games and earned a recall to the England squad with his performances thus far.

The 9/4 on JOHNSTONE to repeat that feat and make 5+ SAVES is well worth backing, considering the opposition - Spurs top the Premier League 'shots on target' table thus far with 6.8 per game and Palace are allowing 13 shots per match on average. CLICK HERE to back Johnstone to make 5+ saves with Sky Bet Four of Tottenham's nine matches so far have seen the opposition goalkeeper make five or more stops. If, as expected, Palace adopt a rearguard action, Johnstone could be a busy man - and he's in good enough form to repel Spurs a few times.

Tottenham most booking points CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Other than James Maddison and Son Heung-min, midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is Spurs' most accurate shot-taker, registering eight efforts on target in their nine games so far, averaging almost one per game.

Postecoglou's 'Ange-ball' high press philosophy is helping Spurs win plenty of corners - averaging 6.2 per game - but it's also put them top three in tackles made and cards received, while no team has had fewer bookings than fair play kings Palace. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news Crystal Palace remain without attacking pair Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze but Jeffrey Schlupp could return, while summer signing Matheus Franca is pushing for a first start after coming off the bench in the 4-0 defeat at Newcastle. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defensive duo James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson are all still sidelined as Eagles boss Roy Hodgson continues to have to cope with a mini injury crisis.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is available after serving a one-match suspension for his sending-off in the win at Luton and could replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who deputised against the Cottagers. Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr came off with a slight knock and illness respectively against Fulham but Postecoglou thinks both will be fit. Sarr is almost assured to be back but Ben Davies is standing by in case Udogie does not recover in time.

Predicted line-ups Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Edouard, Franca. Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son Heung-min

