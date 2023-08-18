Sporting Life
Monday Night Football tips: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:23 · FRI August 18, 2023

Football betting tips: Monday Night Football

1.5pts William Saliba to make 80 or more passes at 11/5 (Ladbrokes)

1pt Declan Rice over 81.5 passes at 10/3 (bet365)

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 5/1 | Draw 3/1 | Away 11/20

It's difficult to know exactly how encouraged — or discouraged — Arsenal fans should be by the club's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Mikel Arteta's side dictated play in a style that won't dissuade people from thinking a title challenge is on the cards again this season, but the Gunners didn't produce many chances at the Emirates and looked vulnerable on the counter in this one single game, conceding some good opportunities to Forest.

Arsenal were admittedly missing key players from a defensive standpoint, which is again the case for this match-up, making the price about the visitors making it two wins from two a little too skinny for my liking, especially in the early stages of this season.

Their opposition plays a part in that thinking, too.

Crystal Palace were more than value for their season-opening 1-0 victory at Sheffield United, recording 24 shots and continuing the more attacking line of thinking since Roy Hodgson's return.

Still, breaking quickly might be the best way to undo this Arsenal team right now, and Arteta's system makes it difficult for the opposition to gain territory.

What are the best bets?

If Crystal Palace ceding possession to Arsenal is likely, DECLAN RICE to attempt OVER 81.5 PASSES looks value to me.

Available at 10/3 with bet365, Rice is the very base of the Gunners' midfield and isn't required to be quite as progressive with his passing with Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard beside him.

Rice attempted 90 passes against Forest, despite Arsenal holding a lead for much of the match, and it's easy to see the 24-year-old required to recycle possession in this game, too.

Declan Rice passmap v Nottingham Forest (12/08/2023)

Following a similar train of thought, WILLIAM SALIBA TO MAKE 80 OR MORE PASSES makes even more appeal, with 11/5 on offer at Ladbrokes.

It looks a low line considering Saliba completed 127 of 130 passes last time out, looking every bit the graceful and forceful defender he promised to be last season.

William Saliba passmap v Nottingham Forest (12/08/2023)

His name will hopefully be called by the Monday Night Football commentators just as much as it was sung by the Arsenal fans in this very fixture last term.

BuildABet @ 15/2

  • Arsenal to score 2+ goals
  • Arsenal 13+ total shots
  • Arsenal most corners taken
  • Jefferson Lerma to be carded

Jefferson Lerma got through a lot of work in Crystal Palace's win last week and will be expected to do so again. He loves a tackle and is favourite to get in the book for good reason.

Arsenal should dominate possession of the ball and can be a bit more incisive than the rusty look they gave off last weekend, leading to plenty of shots, corners and, perhaps, goals.

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news

Michael Olise is averaging 0.33 xGI per 95 for Palace this season

Although Michael Olise has extended his contract at Crystal Palace, the winger is not expected to return from injury until September. Will Hughes and Matheus Franca also remain on the sidelines.

Takehiro Tomiyasu may start at left-back in place of Jurrien Timber, who will be missing for a long time after suffering a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut.

Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus are out, too, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga are still doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Lerma, Doucouré, Eze; Ayew, Schlupp, Édouard

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Match facts

  • Arsenal won both Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace last season, having won just one of their previous eight against the Eagles (D5 L2).
  • Crystal Palace are yet to lose at home in the Premier League since Roy Hodgson's return to the club, winning three and drawing two under the 76-year-old. However, they've only won their opening home Premier League game of the season once in 14 previous attempts (D3 L10).
  • Bukayo Saka has featured in each of Arsenal's last 81 Premier League games. If he plays in this match, he will equal Paul Merson's club record of playing in 82 in a row in the competition.
  • Crystal Palace had 24 shots on MD1 against Sheffield United, the most in an away Premier League game that Opta has on record (since 2003/04) for the Eagles. Since Roy Hodgson returned in April, they are averaging 15.7 shots per game in the Premier League, just over five more shots per game than they were having under Patrick Vieira in the competition (10.5).

Odds correct at 1520 BST (18/08/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

