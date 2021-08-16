Crystal Palace host Southampton in one of the Wednesday Premier League games. Liam Kelly has previewed the match-up, finding some value in a main market.

The hosts might welcome the quick turnaround after recording an impressive 3-1 home win over Everton in a Super Sunday match-up, bouncing back from three successive defeats. Southampton, on the other hand, enter this game in dire form, remaining winless in five following a decisive 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend (xG: ARS 1.85 - 0.53 SOU).

It's difficult to judge if Palace are truly back on track, though — despite their emphatic win. Everton are suffering at the moment, and the Eagles were hardly soaring before that victory, putting in some poor performances after an excellent start to the season under Patrick Vieira. After all, Vieira's side looked a little off in each of their three defeats, underperforming a relatively low total 3.33 expected goals for (xGF) by scoring just once in those fixtures.

Their defence has held up throughout, to be fair. Only three teams have allowed fewer expected goals against this season (18.6 xGA) and Palace's metrics at the back when playing at Selhurst Park are exceptional, averaging 0.74 xGA per game at home. That doesn't bode well for a Southampton side that are currently struggling, sitting in a rather perilous 16th place in the table. Leaking chances and goals has been an issue recently, conceding an average of 2.4 goals and 1.68 xGA per game during their five-game winless run.

As a result, the only selection — UNDER 2.5 GOALS — might seem a strange one, but a Palace 'resurgence' can't be based on a single match, and, as the above numbers show, Southampton's problems are a little overblown — albeit real. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Fixing the defence will undoubtedly be Ralph Hasenhüttl's main aim for this fixture, and the extra days preparation might make a difference. Improvement in that area will come at a cost. Attacking intent would be a little lower, leading to the type of match that saw them prosper in a good spell earlier this season. One with few chances and goals.

Crystal Palace v Southampton best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 8/11 (General) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct at 1110 GMT (14/12/21)

