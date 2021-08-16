Jake Pearson previews Norwich's trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Norwich to receive the most booking points at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The hectic Christmas schedule has been decimated this year, and Crystal Palace have been hit about as hard as anyone else. Preparations for their Boxing Day fixture against Tottenham Hotspur were thrown off track when manager Patrick Vieira tested positive for covid, with the Premier League refusing a last-minute request to postpone the fixture. In what is traditionally a relentless period of the season, it was Palace’s first match for 11 days, and it was one they lost 3-0. Undoubtedly there are reasons for it, but the Eagles have dropped off in recent weeks, their 3-1 victory over Everton earlier in the month is their only win in their last seven Premier League matches, losing four of those.

After a brilliant start to life as Palace manager, Vieira’s men have begun drifting towards the bottom of the table, now just nine points clear of the relegation zone. A home fixture against bottom-of-the-table Norwich could be viewed as a positive then, but Vieira would be much happier facing the Canaries with a full-strength squad and being in the dugout himself. For Norwich, this is the best time to play Palace, and Dean Smith will be looking at this fixture as a must-win; it is beginning to get to that stage of the season. The Canaries are in a really bad place at present, winless in their last six and on a run of four successive defeats, conceding 11 without reply across those four.

Smith will look to halt this poor run of form with the threat of relegation back to the Championship looming large. With the issues at Palace though, it is difficult to determine exactly what sort of side Vieira will be able to field, which makes betting on the 1X2 market all the trickier. The best avenue into this fixture looks to be in the card markets, and specifically in siding with NORWICH TO RECEIVE THE MOST BOOKING POINTS at 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Norwich to receive the most booking points with Sky Bet Of the nine matches Palace have played at Selhurst Park so far, the Eagles have been shown the most cards only twice, while Norwich have received the most booking points in six of their nine matches on the road. Most firms have Norwich the odds-on favourites to receive the most booking points, making the odds-against price available with Sky Bet worth backing.

Crystal Palace v Norwich best bets and score prediction 1pt Norwich to receive the most booking points at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1330 GMT (27/12/21)