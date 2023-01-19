Crystal Palace host Newcastle in Saturday's late kick-off and Tom Carnduff is backing a goalscorer at a big price.

Crystal Palace will have been pleased to secure a point against Manchester United in midweek, with the nature of the equaliser adding to their celebrations. Michael Olise's wonderful stoppage time free-kick from distance left the goalkeeper with no chance, but they were somewhat fortunate to get anything from the game considering the chances they conceded at the other end. It's back-to-back home league games as Newcastle visit in Saturday's late kick-off. Eddie Howe's men are flying in the top-four, and they have every chance of further success here.

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League Crystal Palace 10/3 | Draw 5/2 | Newcastle 17/20

Newcastle's 'mini-blip' over the Christmas/New Year period is over. They had gone three games without victory in all competitions but have since won twice - a sign of how far this club has come in a short space of time. It should be a fairly mismatched game given the contrasting fortunes of the two teams, but the one area where this will be particularly true is at set-pieces. According to the Opta Analyst data, Crystal Palace are the worst team at defending set-pieces while Newcastle are the best. The hosts have conceded 8.08 xG from these situations - an average of 0.43 per game. That means they're seeing an average of more than a big chance allowed per game from free-kicks or corners. For Newcastle, it's a league-high 10.09 xG - averaging out at 0.53 in each. This leads us nicely onto FABIAN SCHÄR and his 12/1 general price to SCORE ANYTIME. He only has one goal on his tally this season - that being a wonderful strike from distance against Forest on opening weekend - but the underlying numbers show that it should have been more.

Across his 18 appearances in the league this season, Schär has posted 24 shots which has led to a total xG figure of 2.58. That is a huge number for a centre-back at this stage of the campaign. Not only does he provide a threat from corners, he is a legitimate alternative option to Kieran Trippier on direct free-kicks - he struck the post from one against Fulham last time out. If that wasn't enough, we can draw further confidence from his performance when these two sides last faced each other. The three shots he had was his second-highest of the season, with the 0.57 xG returned sitting in the same position. Schär had a high attacking output that day and there's every chance of a repeat here. Given the high volume of shots, we're also having a slight cover play on SCHÄR 2+ TOTAL SHOTS at a price of 27/10. He's on a five-game run in the Premier League where he's posted at least one - with three coming in two of the last three - and we're backing the defender to be heavily involved in a game that Newcastle should win.

1pt Fabian Schär to have 2+ total shots at 27/10 (Ladbrokes) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1150 GMT (19/01/23)