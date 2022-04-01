Jake Pearson previews the Monday Night Football clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, picking out his best bets and score prediction.

Arsenal’s only two Premier League defeats across their last 13 matches have come against Manchester City and Liverpool, with Mikel Arteta’s men adopting the guise of a genuine top four team over the last few months. They face a tricky tie against Crystal Palace though, led by former Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira, with the Frenchman overperforming all expectations after taking over from Roy Hodgson at the beginning of the season. The Eagles are currently in the midst of their own purple patch as well, unbeaten in their last six in all competitions, winning four, including a 4-0 hammering of Everton in the FA Cup quarter-final in their last outing. Palace certainly have the organisation and quality to hurt Arsenal, but the Gunners are now anything but inconsistent, and this should be an intriguing contest, perhaps more tactically so than anything else.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Crystal Palace 3/1 | Draw 12/5 | Arsenal 19/20

It is difficult to argue with the current win prices available for the match at Selhurst Park, Arsenal’s implied win probability of a shade bigger than 50% looking correct, while the assumption that Palace will emerge victorious on one of every four occasions hard to disagree with also. Looking away from traditional markets is probably the best approach in this fixture, and a bet that really appeals is CRYSTAL PALACE TO RECEIVE THE MOST BOOKING POINTS at 13/8. CLICK HERE to back Crystal Palace to receive the most booking points with Sky Bet It is surprising to see the hosts priced up as the outsiders in this market, and after delving into the stats, there doesn’t appear an obvious reason as to why they should be the rags. Palace have averaged 1.72 yellow cards per match in the Premier League this season, not the highest tally, but significantly higher than the 1.42 that Arsenal have averaged.

At Selhurst as well, Palace’s intensity increases, as does their card count, averaging the seventh most cautions in the division on home soil. Add into the argument that only West Ham have picked up fewer yellow cards on the road than Arsenal this season and a top price of 13/8 for Vieira’s men to rack up more booking points than their opponents make even more appeal. Expect plenty of intensity from Palace, who will be desperate to provide their manager with a victory over his old club, particularly Connor Gallagher – whose eight bookings this season is surpassed by olny three players.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal best bets and score prediction 1pt Crystal Palace to receive the most booking points at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1130 GMT (01/04/21)

