Crystal Palace are still searching for their manager ahead of the 23/24 campaign, with returning hero Roy Hodgson the favourite to stay on after keeping the Eagles up last term.

Palace were only a few points above the relegation zone when Hodgson returned to the club following Patrick Vieira's dismissal, and in his 10 games in charge, the Eagles won five and lost just two to surge onto 45 points, overtaking Chelsea in the process. Hodgson, now 75-years-old, is the favourite with the bookies to stay on after his successful caretaker spell.

Next permanent Crystal Palace manager (via Betfair) Roy Hodgson - 8/11

Graham Potter - 4/1

Brendan Rodgers - 6/1

Paulo Fonseca - 17/2

Rafa Benitez - 10/1

Paddy McCarthy - 11/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 12/1

Michael Carrick - 14/1 Odds correct at 1100 BST (13/06/23)