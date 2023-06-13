Crystal Palace are still searching for their manager ahead of the 23/24 campaign, with returning hero Roy Hodgson the favourite to stay on after keeping the Eagles up last term.
Palace were only a few points above the relegation zone when Hodgson returned to the club following Patrick Vieira's dismissal, and in his 10 games in charge, the Eagles won five and lost just two to surge onto 45 points, overtaking Chelsea in the process.
Hodgson, now 75-years-old, is the favourite with the bookies to stay on after his successful caretaker spell.
Odds correct at 1100 BST (13/06/23)
Graham Potter, who was hired and fired by Chelsea last season, is the second favourite at 4/1 to step in at Selhurst Park, while Brendan Rodgers - sacked by relegated Leicester last season - is at 6/1.
Rodgers is the current favourite to return to Celtic though.
Current Lille manager Paulo Fonseca comes next in the betting, ahead of Rafa Benitez and Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Palace first-team coach Paddy McCarthy is also in with a shout of being the clubs next boss, as too is Michael Carrick, who guided Middlesbrough to the Championship play-offs.
