Roy Hodgson waving

Crystal Palace next manager odds: Roy Hodgson favourite to stay on, Graham Potter second fav

By Sporting Life
11:04 · TUE June 13, 2023

Crystal Palace are still searching for their manager ahead of the 23/24 campaign, with returning hero Roy Hodgson the favourite to stay on after keeping the Eagles up last term.

Palace were only a few points above the relegation zone when Hodgson returned to the club following Patrick Vieira's dismissal, and in his 10 games in charge, the Eagles won five and lost just two to surge onto 45 points, overtaking Chelsea in the process.

Hodgson, now 75-years-old, is the favourite with the bookies to stay on after his successful caretaker spell.

Next permanent Crystal Palace manager (via Betfair)

  • Roy Hodgson - 8/11
  • Graham Potter - 4/1
  • Brendan Rodgers - 6/1
  • Paulo Fonseca - 17/2
  • Rafa Benitez - 10/1
  • Paddy McCarthy - 11/1
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl - 12/1
  • Michael Carrick - 14/1

Odds correct at 1100 BST (13/06/23)

Graham Potter, who was hired and fired by Chelsea last season, is the second favourite at 4/1 to step in at Selhurst Park, while Brendan Rodgers - sacked by relegated Leicester last season - is at 6/1.

Rodgers is the current favourite to return to Celtic though.

Current Lille manager Paulo Fonseca comes next in the betting, ahead of Rafa Benitez and Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Palace first-team coach Paddy McCarthy is also in with a shout of being the clubs next boss, as too is Michael Carrick, who guided Middlesbrough to the Championship play-offs.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

