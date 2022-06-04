World and Nations League champions France visit Croatia on Monday, the side they beat back in 2018 to win the World Cup final. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League 2pts France to win at evens (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=9809&redirectURL=https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-cardiff/31392826 We have a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final on Monday, as Croatia and France do battle. Both sides were beaten in their opening Nations League matches, the Croats getting thumped 3-0 at home by Austria, while the French were edged out by Denmark at the Parc des Princes. This competition may not be for everyone, but France took it rather seriously last time out when winning the tournament.

Didier Dechamps' side have an abundance of talent to call upon, and though they were beaten by Denmark last time out, this current Croatia team is nowhere near the level of the Danes. Defensively, the Croats have been a mess for some time. At the Euros they allowed a whopping 2.29 xGA per game and conceded in all four contests, while things looked better during World Cup qualification, they were hardly tested. In a group comprised of Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta, we would have expected Croatia to come through with ease.

This is a much sterner test though, and the last four times they have faced a team in the top 10 of FIFA's World Rankings, they have lost three and drawn one (losing in extra-time). France rank third, and prior to defeat to Denmark has won seven straight which included the Nations League finals, when beating Belgium and Spain. I think a price of even money for FRANCE TO WIN should be snapped up here. CLICK HERE to back France to win with Sky Bet I expected to see the French around 17/20 for this game, because I think they are that much better than this current Croatia team, so I am happy to back them to bounce back from a surprising defeat last time out. After all, while some see this as a nothing tournament, there are only six international games between now and the World Cup for many teams, so these games are a great opportunity to experiment but also find a winning pattern.