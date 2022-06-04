World and Nations League champions France visit Croatia on Monday, the side they beat back in 2018 to win the World Cup final. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.
2pts France to win at evens (General)
https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=9809&redirectURL=https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/middlesbrough-v-cardiff/31392826
We have a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final on Monday, as Croatia and France do battle.
Both sides were beaten in their opening Nations League matches, the Croats getting thumped 3-0 at home by Austria, while the French were edged out by Denmark at the Parc des Princes.
This competition may not be for everyone, but France took it rather seriously last time out when winning the tournament.
Didier Dechamps' side have an abundance of talent to call upon, and though they were beaten by Denmark last time out, this current Croatia team is nowhere near the level of the Danes.
Defensively, the Croats have been a mess for some time.
At the Euros they allowed a whopping 2.29 xGA per game and conceded in all four contests, while things looked better during World Cup qualification, they were hardly tested.
In a group comprised of Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta, we would have expected Croatia to come through with ease.
This is a much sterner test though, and the last four times they have faced a team in the top 10 of FIFA's World Rankings, they have lost three and drawn one (losing in extra-time).
France rank third, and prior to defeat to Denmark has won seven straight which included the Nations League finals, when beating Belgium and Spain.
I think a price of even money for FRANCE TO WIN should be snapped up here.
I expected to see the French around 17/20 for this game, because I think they are that much better than this current Croatia team, so I am happy to back them to bounce back from a surprising defeat last time out.
After all, while some see this as a nothing tournament, there are only six international games between now and the World Cup for many teams, so these games are a great opportunity to experiment but also find a winning pattern.
Score prediction: Croatia 0-2 France (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1715 BST (04/06/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.