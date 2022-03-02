It is claimed the 37-year-old has urged the club to let him depart Old Trafford if they receive a suitable offer in the coming months.

The Times' Duncan Castles reports that the decision is driven by Ronaldo's desire to continue playing in the Champions League after the Red Devils failed to finish in the Premier League's top four last season.

Despite it being a disappointing campaign for the club, the Portuguese star scored 24 goals in all competitions (18 from 17.2 xG) on his return to Manchester.