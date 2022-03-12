Alex Keble take a tactical look at Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham, with Ralf Rangnick's substitutes the potential catalyst for the Red Devils taking all three points.

'Deep-rooted and systemic flaws' Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur was undeniably an entertaining match but that was in large part thanks to a lack of quality from both teams; it was a game that showed deep-rooted and systemic flaws, particularly for the team rescued almost single-handedly by Cristiano Ronaldo. This was the first time since his return to Old Trafford that Ronaldo had produced the sort of ruthless, sharp-edged performance that defined those years he spent away from Manchester. So often in Spain his individualism, his supremacy in the 'moments', turned average Real Madrid performances into wins. And today, he turned a pretty dreadful display into three points to put United back into contention for a top-four finish.

Man United 3-2 Tottenham

‣ xG: 0.99-1.82



Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick sends Ralf Rangnick's men back in the top four.



The Portuguese forward was responsible for 92% of United's xG this evening. pic.twitter.com/lQLlS087S0 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 12, 2022

The first and third goals were magnificent, peak-Ronaldo goals. The second was a tap-in from one of the very few times in this game that United moved forward with purpose, Jadon Sancho getting in behind in the briefest glimpse of what Rangnick-ball might have looked like. But we are well past the point he can really influence this team, beyond a bit of hard running in the early phases of games and the occasional sharp counter-attack that utilises the pace in that front line. If Rangnick's overall influence is limited – if he will never truly impart wisdom on a disparate squad of egos – he can at least have a tactical impact in an old-school way: by changing the formation and the line-up. Rangnick subs define meandering game And he had a telling impact here, his decision to substitute Nemanja Matic for Edinson Cavani, moving from 4-2-3-1 to 4-2-4, causing a moment of panic in the Tottenham defence that led to the winning goal. The mere presence of Cavani, who made runs on the shoulder in tandem with Ronaldo, coupled with the psychological effect of Rangnick's bold substitution, saw Spurs retreat into their own third and, briefly but fatally, implode. Within minutes Paul Pogba, now in a more withdrawn role, took possession and – with the two strikers forcing Spurs to backpedal – had the space to spray the ball into the right channel, leading to the corner from which Ronaldo scored the winner.

Ronaldo's statistics since Infogol began collecting data. pic.twitter.com/GH6Y4a0K4e — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 12, 2022

Rangnick's decision to immediately take Ronaldo off and move to a back three was equally brave, a swing towards defensive football no less dramatic than the swing that saw Cavani brought onto the pitch. His thinking here, presumably, was that Spurs had been slowed down throughout an awkward second half by Man Utd's deeper line and lack of time on the ball; by moving to an out-and-out defensive model, Rangnick correctly banked on the visitors being stumped by holding too much possession. However, we ought not to focus too much on the things Rangnick got right, because overall this was not a triumphant example of his tactical acumen. Spurs 'ought to have won' For the vast majority of this game Spurs were the better side, more coherent in their pinpoint counter-attacks and taking advantage of the passivity of United's shape. United do not press as Rangnick would like, and that has led to a decompression between the lines – particularly between defence and midfield – that is incompatible with success. As anyone could have predicted, the flat-footedness of this Man Utd team allowed Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski to dominate in the number 10 zone, dropping neatly to receive the ball and dictate the play around Matic and Fred – despite the latter having one of his better games in a red shirt. Antonio Conte's side always looked dangerous and ought to have won this game. In the first half in particular Spurs were very good at switching the play with long diagonal passes, getting their wing-backs into advanced positions behind United's forwards and outside Rangnick's narrow shape. They couldn't quite get the last pass right, however, and ultimately cannot feel too hard done by. In a frantic, entertaining, but low quality game of football, Rangick won the day with the right substitutions at the right time. Toney & Eriksen save Brentford's season Throughout Brentford's poor run of form they were never actually far away from the heights of their first 10 games of the season; Thomas Frank's side continued to play intelligently, but without Ivan Toney to link with Bryan Mbeumo they had no obvious connections in the final third – and without a creative midfielder they began to get stuck in their own half, gradually dropping into a defensive formation. It should not come as a surprise, then, that the introduction of Christian Eriksen and the return of Toney has radically altered the course of their campaign.

Brentford 2-0 Burnley

‣ xG: 1.81-0.84



Ivan Toney's brace moves the Bees nine points clear of the relegation zone.



Sean Dyche's men remain in the bottom three. pic.twitter.com/7sBYJdd8Yb — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 12, 2022