Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds: Will he return to Man Utd?

Manchester United are 1/12 to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and bring him back to Old Trafford this summer, with Manchester City's price drifting.

The 36-year-old is rumoured to have said his goodbyes at Juventus this morning, with the Serie A club now 25/1 to keep hold of him. United's price has crashed, with Ronaldo being 14/1 to sign him only 48 hours ago. His old club are now the 1/12 favourites at the head of the market after Manchester City drifted from 4/6 to 6/1 in the past few hours.

Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester United - 1/12

Manchester City - 6/1

To stay at Juventus, PSG - 25/1

Liverpool, Real Madrid - 40/1 Odds correct at 1435 BST (27/08/21) Market is to sign for before 3rd September 2021. Click here for more

Ronaldo made the historic move from Real to Juventus in the summer of 2018 - ending his nine-year association with the Spanish giants. Prior to that, he shot to fame during his spell at Manchester United having caught the eye at Sporting during the 2002/03 season. In Italy, the forward has scored 101 goals in 134 appearances but his time at Real was his most prolific. He netted 450 in 438 games across all competitions - contributing a further 132 assists.

Rumours of a move intensified further when Ronaldo opted to start on the bench in Juventus' 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday. However, the club's vice-president Pavel Nedved was quick to clarify that was a fitness-related decision. "We mustn't try to create sensational stories where there aren't any," he told DAZN. "It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally he is not at top fitness. The coach is trying to use the best line-up at this moment. I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season." But any hope Juve fans had of keeping their star player quickly diminished when it became clear that Ronaldo saw his future elsewhere. City's own failed move for England captain Harry Kane, who pledged his future to Tottenham earlier this week, only served to intensify rumours that Ronaldo was heading for Manchester. Now it would appear that it is simply whether he will be returning to wear red, or dramatically donning the blue, for 2021/22.