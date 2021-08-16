Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester City are backed to be Cristiano Ronaldo's next club in the odds

Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds: Manchester City fancied to be next club; Lionel Messi link at PSG?

By Tom Carnduff
11:05 · MON August 23, 2021

Manchester City are fancied to be Cristiano Ronaldo's next club with odds of 5/2 on offer with Sky Bet for a move this summer.

The 36-year-old is rumoured to be eyeing up a switch away from Juventus - who failed to win the Serie A title last season.

Despite that, Juve remain the 1/2 favourites to be his club following the conclusion of the transfer window on August 31. City are viewed as the only possible option with their odds of 5/2 well clear of next best - Manchester United and Real Madrid - at 14/1.

PSG have already enjoyed a transfer window that has secured its spot in football history. The French club welcomed Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum - all on free transfers - while Achraf Hakimi joined from Inter for a €60m fee.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • To stay at Juventus - 1/2
  • Manchester City - 5/2
  • Manchester United - 14/1
  • Real Madrid - 14/1
  • PSG - 16/1
  • Bayern Munich - 18/1
  • Sporting - 18/1

Market is to sign for before 3rd September 2021. Click here for more

Ronaldo made the historic move from Real to Juventus in the summer of 2018 - ending his nine-year association with the Spanish giants. Prior to that, he shot to fame during his spell at Manchester United having caught the eye at Sporting during the 2002/03 season.

In Italy, the forward has scored 101 goals in 134 appearances but his time at Real was his most prolific. He netted 450 in 438 games across all competitions - contributing a further 132 assists.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Rumours of a move intensified further when Ronaldo opted to start on the bench in Juventus' 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday. However, the club's vice-president Pavel Nedved was quick to clarify that was a fitness-related decision.

"We mustn't try to create sensational stories where there aren't any," he told DAZN.

"It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally he is not at top fitness. The coach is trying to use the best line-up at this moment.

"I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season."

Odds correct at 1055 BST (23/08/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS