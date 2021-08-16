Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds: Manchester City fancied to be next club; Lionel Messi link at PSG?

Manchester City are fancied to be Cristiano Ronaldo's next club with odds of 5/2 on offer with Sky Bet for a move this summer.
The 36-year-old is rumoured to be eyeing up a switch away from Juventus - who failed to win the Serie A title last season.
Despite that, Juve remain the 1/2 favourites to be his club following the conclusion of the transfer window on August 31. City are viewed as the only possible option with their odds of 5/2 well clear of next best - Manchester United and Real Madrid - at 14/1.
PSG have already enjoyed a transfer window that has secured its spot in football history. The French club welcomed Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum - all on free transfers - while Achraf Hakimi joined from Inter for a €60m fee.
Ronaldo made the historic move from Real to Juventus in the summer of 2018 - ending his nine-year association with the Spanish giants. Prior to that, he shot to fame during his spell at Manchester United having caught the eye at Sporting during the 2002/03 season.
In Italy, the forward has scored 101 goals in 134 appearances but his time at Real was his most prolific. He netted 450 in 438 games across all competitions - contributing a further 132 assists.
Rumours of a move intensified further when Ronaldo opted to start on the bench in Juventus' 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday. However, the club's vice-president Pavel Nedved was quick to clarify that was a fitness-related decision.
"We mustn't try to create sensational stories where there aren't any," he told DAZN.
"It was a decision shared with the player. At the start of the season, naturally he is not at top fitness. The coach is trying to use the best line-up at this moment.
"I can absolutely confirm Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season."
