Portsmouth manager odds: Danny Cowley favourite after Kenny Jackett sacked

Former Huddersfield and Lincoln boss Danny Cowley is favourite to become the new manager of Sky Bet League One club Portsmouth after Kenny Jackett was sacked, ending his four-year spell in charge.

Cowley, 42, has been out of work since leaving Huddersfield in July. He was sacked shortly after beating West Brom, a victory that all but secured the club's Championship safety. Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson claimed Cowley and the board had "a different vision for how our ambitions can be achieved."

Kenny Jackett led Portsmouth to eighth, fourth and fifth-placed finishes in Sky Bet League One

Jackett's departure on Sunday came less than 24 hours on from a penalty shootout defeat by Salford in the Papa John's Trophy Final. The 59-year-old secured play-off finishes in each of the last two seasons, losing in the semi-finals on both occasions. With 13 games to play they are seventh in the table, just two points outside the top six. But a run of one win from seven League One fixtures has sealed Jackett's fate.