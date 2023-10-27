Coventry vs West Brom betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 6/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 9/4

Coventry will be hoping to avoid making it three straight defeats in the Championship, form that has seen them slump to 20th in the table. That said, they are only five points off Monday’s opposition all the way up in 6th, such is the congested nature of this division a quarter of the way into the season. The Sky Blues went off odds on in South Yorkshire on Wednesday, so a 2-0 defeat against perennial ante-post relegation favourites Rotherham will have left a sour taste in the mouth of Mark Robins. It was a game that featured 43 shots, Coventry failing to convert any of the six ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) they created.

One year of Carlos Corberan.



Carlos Corberan recently celebrated a year at the Hawthorns. The Spanish supremo is working minor miracles at the moment managing to string along a run of results to hoist West Brom into the play-offs despite a seemingly ever increasing list of absentees. Aided by a red card, the Baggies dispatched struggling QPR on Tuesday.

What are the best bets?

West Brom, Sky cameras, it is a match made in heaven. Seriously, why are they always picked for the tele? They have been the second tier's feature game twice already this season, 13 times last season and 12 times the season before. It is not like they are the division's entertainers, only their opponents (6) have drawn more games this campaign (5) and two of their last six have ended goalless. This fixture certainly has the whiff of a DRAW. The majority of the Baggies draws have come on the road while all bar one of Coventry’s have come at home. CLICK HERE to back the draw with Sky Bet If you want to go a step further, the 9/1 about NO FIRST GOALSCORER also looks like a runner. CLICK HERE to back no first goalscorer with Sky Bet The Sky Blues' only goal in their last four and half hours of football came via Norwich defender Ben Gibson. I am not expecting a thriller here.

Ellis Simms squandered two 'big chances' at Rotherham on Tuesday taking his tally too six for the season as his lack of composure continues to be a concern. Last campaign at Sunderland, Simms scored seven goals from an xG of 4.9 but is underperforming his metric this season (xG 2.94). I suppose the real concern is when he stops getting chances - the former Everton man is averaging 3.65 shots and 1.38 shots on target per 90. Score prediction: Coventry 0-0 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Team news

Coventry boss Mark Robins

Mark Robins has four long-term absentees to contend with; Fabio Tavares, Kasey Palmer, Liam Kelly and Jamie Allen. The Coventry boss introduced Callum O’Hare from the bench at the New York Stadium, and the attacker could be inline for his first start of 2023 after a lengthy lay off. The visitors could be without eight players here, Cedric Kipre is the most recent addition to the injury list after the centre back picked up a knee injury in midweek. He is expected to be replaced by Nathaniel Chalobah in defence.

Predicted line-ups Coventry: Wilson; Thomas, McFadzean, Binks; Ewijk, Sheaf, Eccles, Dasilva; Ayari; Simms, Godden West Brom: Palmer; Chalobah, Bartley, Pieters; Furlong, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Phillips; Diangana, Wallace; Thomas-Asante

Match facts Coventry have won one of their last six league games against West Brom (D2 L3), a 1-0 home win last season.

West Bromwich Albion have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 15 league games against Coventry, and have only let in two goals in their last six games against the Sky Blues.

Coventry City are unbeaten in their last nine home league games (W4 D5), last enjoying a longer home unbeaten run between October 2019 and September 2020 (11 games).

West Brom have won one of their last eight away league games (D3 L4), a 4-0 victory at Preston in September.

Three of Coventry’s nine home league goals this season have been opposition own goals – Darragh Lenihan for Middlesbrough, Wesley Hoedt for Watford and Ben Gibson for Norwich City. They only benefitted from three own goals on home soil across the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons combined. Odds correct 1505 BST (27/10/23)