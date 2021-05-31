Sporting Life
Argentina has previously hosted the tournament a record nine times
Will the Copa America take place in 2021 after Argentina removed as hosts?

By Sporting Life
10:18 · MON May 31, 2021

The Copa America is without a host country a fortnight before the tournament is due to kick off after Argentina was dropped as organisers of the competition.

The country had been due to co-host the tournament, which starts on June 13, alongside Colombia.

CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, removed Colombia from hosting duties earlier in the month due to civil unrest.

On Monday, the confederation tweeted: “CONMEBOL informs that, in view of the present circumstances, it has decided to suspend the organisation of the Copa America in Argentina.

“CONMEBOL is looking at the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament.

“Further news will be announced shortly.”

Argentina has recently been placed into a lockdown due to spiralling Covid infections, with nearly 30,000 new cases reported on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

