Will the Copa America take place in 2021 after Argentina removed as hosts?

The Copa America is without a host country a fortnight before the tournament is due to kick off after Argentina was dropped as organisers of the competition.

The country had been due to co-host the tournament, which starts on June 13, alongside Colombia.

CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, removed Colombia from hosting duties earlier in the month due to civil unrest.

On Monday, the confederation tweeted: “CONMEBOL informs that, in view of the present circumstances, it has decided to suspend the organisation of the Copa America in Argentina.