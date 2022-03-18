League-leaders Forest Green Rovers will hope to end a seven-game winless run when they visit Colchester. Joe Rindl has a best bet.

Football betting tips: League Two

It’s a testament to Forest Green Rovers’ early form that despite being winless in their past seven matches, the League Two leaders top the division by six points with a game in hand. After beating Rochdale on February 8, Forest Green had a 16-point cushion to fourth place. The club had just gone on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with 11 wins in that stretch. It put the side who have never been higher than the fourth-tier, in pole position for not just promotion, but a league title. But, recent results have revealed a vulnerable side. Three defeats and four draws from their last seven games is suggesting a dangerous hiccup.

Rob Edwards’ side will hope to reignite their form against lowly Colchester United, who sit 19th in the table. Colchester collected two important wins against bottom side Scunthorpe United and Port Vale in recent weeks, although they came undone in their last match, a 1-0 loss to play-off chasing Bristol Rovers. The Us are 11 points off the magic 50-point mark, but with eight points and three sides separating them from 23rd-placed Oldham at the time of writing, only the most pessimistic of supporters will be fearing relegation at this stage of the season. Still, victory against the league-leaders will go a long way to boost the atmosphere at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Even after collecting only four points from their past seven games, I still fancy the Gloucestershire outfit to take the win on the road. FOREST GREEN aren’t playing poorly, they’ve had more shots on target than their opponents in each of their past five matches. They’ve also won the possession battle in six of their last eight with another being a 50-50 tie. The champions-elect have just been very unlucky of late. As such, the price of even money about a AWAY WIN in Essex on Monday night is too big to ignore. CLICK HERE to back FGR to win with Sky Bet The bookies are looking at results, and not the way these two sides have been playing. Forest Green should get the win.