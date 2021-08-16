Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in the 30th minute after a sublime pass from Phil Foden sent the Portuguese racing through, before a Riyad Mahrez penalty doubled City's lead before the break.

Pep Guardiola named a strong side to start the game, before replacing and rotating as his side ran riot early in the second half.

Kyle Walker made it 3-0 shortly after the interval, before a raft of changes from the visitors, including the introduction of youth academy star Cole Palmer.

Palmer, introduced in the 65th minute, scored just two minutes later on what was a dream night for the youngster.

Brugge did pull one back late on through Hans Vanaken, before Mahrez got his second of the game in the 84th minute.

It was another winning game for followers of Sporting Life though, with Tom Carnduff tipping up Brugge centre-back Jack Hendry to make 2+ tackles at a price of 11/8 - with the bet landing before half-time.