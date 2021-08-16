Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Cole Palmer scored one of City's five as they romped to victory in Brugge
Cole Palmer scored one of City's five as they romped to victory in Brugge

Club Brugge 1-5 Manchester City: City cruise in Belgium

By Sporting Life
19:47 · TUE October 19, 2021

Manchester City swept aside Club Brugge with consummate ease in Belgium, running out 5-1 winners.

Pep Guardiola named a strong side to start the game, before replacing and rotating as his side ran riot early in the second half.

Joao Cancelo opened the scoring in the 30th minute after a sublime pass from Phil Foden sent the Portuguese racing through, before a Riyad Mahrez penalty doubled City's lead before the break.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Kyle Walker made it 3-0 shortly after the interval, before a raft of changes from the visitors, including the introduction of youth academy star Cole Palmer.

Palmer, introduced in the 65th minute, scored just two minutes later on what was a dream night for the youngster.

Brugge did pull one back late on through Hans Vanaken, before Mahrez got his second of the game in the 84th minute.

It was another winning game for followers of Sporting Life though, with Tom Carnduff tipping up Brugge centre-back Jack Hendry to make 2+ tackles at a price of 11/8 - with the bet landing before half-time.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS