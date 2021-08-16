Sporting Life
Claudio Ranieri is returning to the Premier League
Claudio Ranieri is returning to the Premier League

Claudio Ranieri: Watford to appoint ex-Leicester manager as boss

By Sporting Life
13:36 · MON October 04, 2021

Claudio Ranieri is set to be named the new manager of Premier League side Watford with the Italian replacing Xisco Munoz at Vicarage Road.

The 69-year-old will become Watford’s 13th permanent manager since owners the Pozzo family took control in 2012.

Ranieri, who was quickly into odds-on on Sunday morning, steered 5000/1 shots Leicester to the most improbable of all Premier League titles in 2016, in what remains the crowning glory of a lengthy managerial career.

And now the ever-popular coach is set to return to English football after two years.

Ranieri endured a tough spell at Fulham in 2019 in his last foray in England, winning just three of his 17 matches at Craven Cottage before being replaced by assistant Scott Parker.

Watford’s board are turning to Ranieri as the man to kick start the Hornets’ season after just two wins in seven matches in the new top-flight campaign.

Munoz had only been in charge at Vicarage Road for 10 months, leading the club back to the Premier League, when he was unseated by Watford’s bosses on Sunday.

The Hornets have managed league wins over Aston Villa and Norwich but four losses and a draw elsewhere proved enough for the club hierarchy to make an early change.

Ranieri left Sampdoria at the end of last season and had been out of work since.

FOOTBALL TIPS