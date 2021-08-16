The 69-year-old will become Watford’s 13th permanent manager since owners the Pozzo family took control in 2012.

Ranieri, who was quickly into odds-on on Sunday morning, steered 5000/1 shots Leicester to the most improbable of all Premier League titles in 2016, in what remains the crowning glory of a lengthy managerial career.

And now the ever-popular coach is set to return to English football after two years.

Ranieri endured a tough spell at Fulham in 2019 in his last foray in England, winning just three of his 17 matches at Craven Cottage before being replaced by assistant Scott Parker.