Manchester City have won the 2020/21 Premier League title after Manchester United were beaten by Leicester at Old Trafford.

Goals from Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu, a 30/1 anytime goalscorer tip in Sporting Life's preview of the game, were enough for the Foxes to all-but-secure their top-four spot - a result that also meant United couldn't catch City at the top of the table. This is City's third Premier League title under Pep Guardiola's guidance, going alongside their successes in 2017/18 and 2018/19 in the club's trophy cabinet.

It's been an eventful season for Guardiola's side. A slow start left them struggling in ninth after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Matchday 9 but a shift in approach, focused on defensive solidity, saw them lose just three of their next 27 games. The addition of Ruben Dias at centre-back proved to be a masterstroke, while Ilkay Gundogan has enjoyed a prolific campaign from midfield. Gundogan is City's top league goalscorer this season with 12, and the fact that no player has reached the 15-goal mark shows the distribution of goals among the City squad. Raheem Sterling (10) and Riyad Mahrez (9) sit second and third. It could be City's most successful season yet with the Champions League final to come at the end of May. Victory there would see the club secure their first major European crown.

