Manchester City have won the 2020/21 Premier League title after Manchester United were beaten by Leicester at Old Trafford.
Goals from Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu, a 30/1 anytime goalscorer tip in Sporting Life's preview of the game, were enough for the Foxes to all-but-secure their top-four spot - a result that also meant United couldn't catch City at the top of the table.
This is City's third Premier League title under Pep Guardiola's guidance, going alongside their successes in 2017/18 and 2018/19 in the club's trophy cabinet.
It's been an eventful season for Guardiola's side. A slow start left them struggling in ninth after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Matchday 9 but a shift in approach, focused on defensive solidity, saw them lose just three of their next 27 games.
The addition of Ruben Dias at centre-back proved to be a masterstroke, while Ilkay Gundogan has enjoyed a prolific campaign from midfield.
Gundogan is City's top league goalscorer this season with 12, and the fact that no player has reached the 15-goal mark shows the distribution of goals among the City squad. Raheem Sterling (10) and Riyad Mahrez (9) sit second and third.
It could be City's most successful season yet with the Champions League final to come at the end of May. Victory there would see the club secure their first major European crown.
Speaking about their title success, City boss Pep Guardiola said: “This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.
“They are so special. To come through this season, with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless.
“Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.
“That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year.
“Not forgetting of course, all the staff across our organisation who work to make this club the success it is.
“Whether that’s been from the offices at the City Football Academy or working from home, the efforts of every employee in such trying circumstances have contributed to this achievement.”