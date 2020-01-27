Manchester City 4-0 Fulham: Pep Guardiola's side ease into fifth round of the FA Cup

Manchester City eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Fulham 4-0 at the Etihad.
City's comfortable afternoon began as Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty inside the opening ten minutes after Gabriel Jesus was brought down through on goal.
Bernardo Silva then made it two shortly after when he found the bottom corner with a fierce strike from outside the area.
Jesus secured the result as the game entered the final stages as he scored two headers within the space of three minutes; goals created from poor defending by the visitors.
The result ensured that City remain in the hunt for three further trophies this season; with a Carabao Cup semi-final meeting against rivals Manchester United next.
Pep Guardiola made eight changes to the side that beat Sheffield United in the Premier League last time out. The likes of David Silva and Gundogan came in while Sergio Aguero and Sterling were held in reserve on the bench. Nicolas Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez were the only three to retain their spot from the victory at Bramall Lane.
Terence Kongolo was handed his Fulham debut but the Cottagers were without the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic and Anthony Knockaert in what appeared to be a defensive set-up by Scott Parker.
The hosts didn't have to wait long for their first opportunity of the game. Tim Ream brought down Gabriel Jesus inside the area and referee Kevin Friend pointed the spot. Ream, being the last man, was also shown a straight red card.
Penalty takers has been a hot topic of discussion surrounding Guardiola's side in recent weeks and Gundogan took responsibility for their latest attempt. Fulham stopper Marek Rodak went the right way but the finish was beyond reach as the ball struck the bottom corner.
The sending off was far from ideal for a Fulham side who came into the game at 16/1 outsiders and it nearly got worse less than ten minutes later as City almost doubled their advantage. Jesus was inches away from connecting with a Mahrez cross that would have resulted in a certain goal.
The sarcastic ole chants from the visiting fans tucked away in the top-tier of the stand behind their goal demonstrated the early balance of the game. Although they were drowned out by the cheering home support as Bernardo Silva demonstrated the gulf in class between the two sides with a magnificent effort in the 19th minute.
The winger picked up the ball at the edge of the area, twisting and turning in search for a gap in the Fulham back line, before unleashing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner. There was little Rodak could do in his efforts to keep it out.
Silva's goal was significant, not just on the course of the game, but for reflecting City's dominance under Guardiola's guidance. That made it 100+ goals for the club across all competitions in each of their last four seasons.
The half-time stats would have made for grim reading for Parker with the hosts enjoying more of the ball and the better of the opportunities. Something that is hardly a surprise but showed just how easy the first 45 minutes had been for the team in sky blue.
Guardiola introduced Sterling early into the second-half as the forward looks to come through a rough patch of form. He almost had an instant impact by finding Jesus with a lofted pass into the box, although the Brazilian forward failed to control with his chest.
Five minutes later, Sterling nearly made it three as he was played in by David Silva. The England international managed to get the ball out of his feet before unleashing a shot that struck the top-side of the crossbar.
Debutant Kongolo was called into action to deny City moments after. More neat build-up play saw Jesus latch onto a through ball in the area but the Fulham defender was alert to the danger with a slide tackle timed to perfection.
The visitors relied on the trio of Ivan Cavaleiro, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Josh Onomah to provide their threat at the other end of the pitch with a clear emphasis on quick counter-attacking football. Even with top-end Sky Bet Championship talent, the man in red always seemed one step behind their opponents.
They weren't willing to settle for the result though and introduced Tom Cairney as the game entered the final 20 minutes. An injection of further first-team quality from Parker and his coaching staff.
It proved ineffective though as Fulham continued to struggle to work the ball into dangerous areas.
Keeping hold of possession became an issue though and that proved costly as they handed City not one but two late goals.
The first saw Sterling capitalise on loose passing to play an influential role in the attacking move. He found Joao Cancelo who played in a dinked cross for Jesus to knock in at the back post. VAR checked for an offside, but the marginal call was ruled in City's favour.
Three minutes later, City had their fourth. Once again Fulham gave away possession at the edge of their own area but this time it was David Silva who pounced. His through ball allowed Phil Foden to get a shot in and while Rodak made a strong one-handed save, there was little he could do as Jesus followed up with another header from close range.
One final cheer came from a section of the Etihad crowd as John Stones and Sergio Aguero threw their shirts from the bench to two young supporters; such was the jovial mood of the City camp near full-time.
There was a negative for the home side right at the end. Joe Bryan's late tackle on Cancelo saw the defender limp off.
City are now in the hat for the fifth round draw and will be full of confidence as they head into their Carabao Cup tie against United on Wednesday as they hold a 3-1 aggregate advantage.