Eriksen joined Brentford on a six-month deal in January after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), after suffering cardiac arrest.

He has been a standout player for the Bees since his arrival, scoring once and assisting twice in eight Premier League matches.

Asked about his side's chances of keeping Eriksen for next season, manager Thomas Frank said: "Good. As you know, it’s no secret we will do everything we can to keep him.

"I always believe we have a very good chance. I know he is happy here, he is enjoying his football. It is a decision that will be taken at the end of the season."