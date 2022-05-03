Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Brentford hope to keep Christian Eriksen beyond the end of the season
Brentford hope to keep Christian Eriksen beyond the end of the season

Christian Eriksen: Brentford have good chance of keeping Dane beyond transfer window

By Sporting Life
09:28 · TUE May 03, 2022

Premier League side Brentford are confident of keeping Denmark international Christian Eriksen beyond the summer transfer window.

Eriksen joined Brentford on a six-month deal in January after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), after suffering cardiac arrest.

He has been a standout player for the Bees since his arrival, scoring once and assisting twice in eight Premier League matches.

Asked about his side's chances of keeping Eriksen for next season, manager Thomas Frank said: "Good. As you know, it’s no secret we will do everything we can to keep him.

"I always believe we have a very good chance. I know he is happy here, he is enjoying his football. It is a decision that will be taken at the end of the season."

Villarreal v Liverpool tips

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS