Champions League final: Man City 0-1 Chelsea - Havertz gives Chelsea victory

Chelsea suffered a blow before the break when Thiago Silva landed awkwardly and appeared to suffer a groin injury.

He tried to continue but was forced off in the 39th minute and replaced by Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea shrugged off that disappointment to take the lead three minutes before the break.

Mount opened up the City defence with a superb pass that invited Havertz to run in on goal.

Ederson came out to meet him at the edge of the area and got a touch but Havertz kept his composure, regained possession and tucked into the empty net.

City’s hopes of getting back into the game suffered a major setback just before the hour when Kevin De Bruyne was forced off injured.

De Bruyne took a blow to the head in a collision with Antonio Rudiger and was unable to continue.

The Belgian left the field in tears as Jesus came on in his place.

Chelsea caught City on the break again in the 72nd minute as Havertz played substitute Pulisic in on goal. The American looked certain to score but clipped the ball beyond the far post.

City sent on Aguero as they threw everything into attack in the latter stages but Chelsea defended with great determination.

Christensen produced a fine block to deny Jesus and City’s last serious chance saw Riyad Mahrez shoot narrowly over in injury time.

Chelsea held on to win 1-0 and claim their second Champions League title.

