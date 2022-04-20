Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Grand National
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Thomas Tuchel applauds the Chelsea fans at Wembley
Thomas Tuchel applauds the Chelsea fans at Wembley

Chelsea v West Ham United tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
21:38 · THU April 21, 2022

Joe Rindl is backing Chelsea to inflict revenge on West Ham in the Premier League with his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals at 7/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=11068

Chelsea weren’t just beaten by rivals Arsenal, they were, according to the expected goals (xG) stats, completely outplayed.

In their 4-2 loss on Wednesday night Thomas Tuchel’s side mustered up an xG of 0.77 compared to Arsenal’s 2.00, more than double their opponents’.

There is no doubt that Chelsea are firmly in the top three teams in the country, but this recent loss to the Gunners is another reminder that there is still a gap to be closed to the top two.

Still, this season can hardly be branded as a failure. The Blues have an FA Cup final to look forward to, and a chance of revenge on Sunday against a West Ham side that beat them 3-2 in the reverse fixture early December.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Chelsea 1/2 | Draw 16/5 | West Ham 21/4

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

West Ham can be forgiven for having one eye on future fixtures when they travel to Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers face German side Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday, arguably the club’s biggest match since the 2006 FA Cup final.

With David Moyes’ side so close to a European final, I’m certain the vast majority of West Ham fans would forgive him for making 11 changes, should he choose to for this London derby.

Seventh-placed West Ham have a 50-50 record in games immediately before Europa League knockout ties this season. They’ve lost to Liverpool and Brentford, but beat Aston Villa and a dire Everton side.

xGD Premier League

With the visitors likely to have their eyes elsewhere, and Chelsea hoping to bounce back from their loss to Arsenal, I see only one winner in this fixture.

The hosts are 4/7 best-price, but that jumps up to 7/5 when you back CHELSEA TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS.

That bet has come through in six of Chelsea's past nine. Plus, matches involving the Blues have seen an average of over three goals this season from an xG of 2.9.

Back them to win big against a distracted opposition.

Chelsea v West Ham best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals at 7/5 (General)

Score prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1930 BST (21/04/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures
ALSO READ: Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS