The main event on Super Sunday sees Chelsea take on Tottenham and Tom Carnduff is backing Spurs striker Harry Kane to be involved.

Chelsea and Tottenham recently met in the Carabao Cup semi-final - with Thomas Tuchel's side winning over two legs - but focus now turns to league action with Spurs potentially moving into the top-four with victory on Sunday. They will be optimistic of capitalising on Chelsea's recent struggles. The Blues are without a win in four league contests - they were held by Brighton last time out with defeat at Manchester City effectively ending the title race. For Tottenham, their remarkable late comeback at Leicester means they now sit one point outside of the Champions League places - they also hold four games in-hand over Sunday's opposition and sit eight points behind.

There are plenty of options to look at in this game with plenty of attacking talent on show in what could potentially be a high-scoring contest. Chelsea - on the whole - have been great under Tuchel while Spurs are improving with Antonio Conte at the helm. However, given his current great form, we can't ignore the general 21/10 price on HARRY KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME in this contest. I'm surprised to see odds as big as this available with multiple bookmakers. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet It's likely based on the fact that Spurs are considered big outsiders here and Kane's overall record across the course of the season but his recent form has been excellent - 21/10 is far too generous.

The top line is that he goes into the game having scored in four of his last five league outings - that includes one in that win at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night. An eye-catching feature of that performance against Leicester was the fact that he registered a huge total of 10 shots equating to 1.7 xG. He had numerous opportunities to score and his overall play reflected that of the Kane of old. It took his shots tally to a significant 28 across that scoring run of five games. His season xG tally is 7.96 and the improvement we have seen since Conte has come in makes him a great option in the goalscorer market going forward.

The Spurs showing under Conte is a factor in this and the improvement they have seen with him in charge. They rank second for xGF per game - creating high quality chances. It's a big part of why Kane is now finding the net again as they are no longer the passive team we saw under Nuno Espirito Santo. There is also the fact that Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five Premier League games. Couple that with Tottenham scoring in their last eight league outings and it sets KANE up to be involved.

