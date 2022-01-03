Antonio Conte returns to Stamford Bridge as his Tottenham side face Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Our tipster Joe Rindl has the best bet.
1.5pts Under 2.5 goals at 9/10 (Unibet)
Chelsea gave it their all in a highly entertaining encounter with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last time out, recovering from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.
With Romelu Lukaku dropped it looked set to be a long afternoon when Liverpool raced into the lead; the hosts struggled to get going, giving the ball away 85 times in the first half alone.
When they did click, the European champions were electric, going to toe-to-toe with a frantic Jurgen Klopp side.
Still, a draw means yet more dropped points. Chelsea have won only two of their past six, have drawn five of their last six Premier League home games and now sit 10 points off leaders Manchester City.
It wasn’t so long ago that Chelsea were topping the table. A good result in the cup could be the catalyst they need to return to winning ways.
However, despite finding themselves in the semi-finals, Thomas Tuchel’s side have hardly been vintage in the Carabao Cup this season, needing penalties to beat Southampton and Aston Villa before a 2-0 win over Brentford in the last round.
Antonio Conte returns to Stamford Bridge where he won a Premier League and FA Cup title with Chelsea before leaving three-and-a-half years ago.
And I’m sure he’d love to edge out his old employers as his Tottenham team hunt down their first trophy in 13 years since beating Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final.
In the quarter-finals they defeated West Ham 2-1, the team who had themselves dumped out holders Manchester City and Manchester United.
As for their league form, Spurs needed a 96th-minute winner from Davinson Sanchez to edge past strugglers Watford at the weekend.
It was their fifth win in seven games, with Spurs now sixth in the table, two points off rivals Arsenal in fourth having played two fewer matches.
Spurs remain unbeaten domestically since Conte took charge, with the Italian the first manager in Tottenham's history not to lose any of his first eight league games at the helm.
However, it’s rather tricky to judge where exactly Tottenham are right now. In that run they drew 2-2 with Liverpool, but the next highest team they’ve come up against is Crystal Palace in 11th.
Spurs are beating the teams you’d expect them to beat. Chelsea on Wednesday night though will be a real test.
One plus for the visitors is Chelsea's injury list with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Andreas Christensen and Timo Werner all expected to miss proceedings.
However, the hosts were still able to post a competitive line-up against Liverpool and face non-league Chesterfield in the FA Cup next weekend so this match is likely to be prioritised, with players instead resting against the National League leaders.
Expect a tight game with Unibet offering UNDER 2.5 GOALS at 9/10 a particularly appealing play.
That bet has come through in two of Tottenham’s last three outings and four of Chelsea’s last six.
Against the traditional ‘big six’ this season, Chelsea have beaten Arsenal 2-0, drawn with Liverpool and Manchester United 1-1, lost to Manchester City 1-0, drawn with Liverpool 2-2 and beaten Tottenham 3-0.
Excluding their recent thriller with Liverpool, and heavily beating Spurs under their previous manager, Chelsea are an incredibly cautious side against the bigger teams.
Tottenham on the other hand have been largely shambolic against good teams, although I will stress again that was under Nuno Espirito Santo and that they are still yet to prove themselves under Conte.
It will be an intriguing battle at the Bridge.
Score prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (03/01/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.