Chelsea gave it their all in a highly entertaining encounter with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last time out, recovering from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

With Romelu Lukaku dropped it looked set to be a long afternoon when Liverpool raced into the lead; the hosts struggled to get going, giving the ball away 85 times in the first half alone.

When they did click, the European champions were electric, going to toe-to-toe with a frantic Jurgen Klopp side.

Still, a draw means yet more dropped points. Chelsea have won only two of their past six, have drawn five of their last six Premier League home games and now sit 10 points off leaders Manchester City.

It wasn’t so long ago that Chelsea were topping the table. A good result in the cup could be the catalyst they need to return to winning ways.

However, despite finding themselves in the semi-finals, Thomas Tuchel’s side have hardly been vintage in the Carabao Cup this season, needing penalties to beat Southampton and Aston Villa before a 2-0 win over Brentford in the last round.