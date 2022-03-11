Jake Pearson previews high-flying Newcastle's trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, providing his best bets and score prediction.

Chelsea put aside their off-field issues to cruise past Norwich at Carrow Road on Thursday evening, putting three goals past Dean Smith’s rock-bottom outfit. Thomas Tuchel’s side flexed their muscles for the second successive match, having beaten Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor in their previous outing. The Blues look to have regained their attacking thrust of late, netting three or more goals in each of their last three matches, while defensively they remain solid – the penalty Norwich scored on Thursday the first goal they had conceded in the Premier League since January 18th.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League Chelsea 30/100 | Draw 17/4 | Newcastle 9/1

Newcastle arrive in west London in even better form than their hosts, with only Liverpool picking up more points than Eddie Howe’s side over the last eight matches. The Toon are now unbeaten in their last nine league matches, winning their last three in a row, but the schedule has been kind to Howe and his men, the average position of the teams they have played throughout that run 12.2. Manchester United and West Ham are the only sides in that period that currently reside in the top six, and they failed to beat both of those. Four of their six victories have come by a single goal margin, while only three of those nine saw the Magpies generate a higher xG (expected goals) total than their opponents. Newcastle are undoubtedly an improved model under Howe, but this will be a stern test of just how far they have actually come over the last few months, with Chelsea looking incredibly formidable at present.

That the home side are 30/100 to win this fixture tells its own tale, but there could still be some mileage in getting Chelsea on side. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have recorded more than the 12 clean sheets than the Blues have managed this term, and though indeed Newcastle may be second in the form table (over the last eight), they have only scored the seventh most goals across that period. Tuchel’s men have conceded just ten times at Stamford Bridge this season and another shutout could be on the cards this weekend. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win (-1 handicap) with Sky Bet 75% of Chelsea’s wins this season have come by a margin of two or more goals, with five of their six victories at the Bridge seeing the Blues win by two or more, which means a price of 19/20 about CHELSEA TO WIN (-1 HANDICAP) is worth getting behind.

Chelsea v Newcastle best bets and score prediction 1pt Chelsea to win (-1 handicap) at 19/20 (Spreadex) Score prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1450 GMT (11/03/22)

