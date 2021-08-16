Chelsea and Liverpool meet at a time both have fallen adrift of Manchester City in the title race. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.
1pt Draw at 5/2 (bet365, SpreadEx)
What a big game this is.
The loser can pretty much forget about the title, while a DRAW does neither team much good as Manchester City threaten to pull streets clear of them.
It may be the least favourable result in terms of the title race, but the stalemate appeals at the prices.
Both teams have issues heading into this game, but overall the pair are very evenly matched.
Chelsea have drawn four of their last five home games, but their performances in that time have been impressive.
Only against Brighton - one of the best defensive teams in the league - have they failed to generate over 2.0 xGF, with their averages over the five game span reading 2.70 xGF and 1.04 xGA per game.
Ultimately, they have been unfortunate to drop points.
The same can be said for Liverpool, particularly last time out at Leicester, where they dominated the game and created the better of the chances (xG: LEI 0.75 - 2.50 LIV) - yet lost.
The Reds represent the very best the top flight has to offer in attack, averaging 2.72 xGF per game, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Chelsea keep them quiet given what we have seen from Tuchel in big games.
Liverpool's defence, now back to a full compliment, also has the capacity to limit a Chelsea side who create plenty but continue to be wasteful.
Recent form has played a big part in these markets, with Liverpool generally 13/10 favourites to win this game, despite being around the 6/4 mark to win AT ANFIELD.
Something doesn't add up then, as these sides have performed at expected levels since that tie, and despite Chelsea's recent issues, I'm happy to have a small play on the Draw rather than the hosts here - at a bigger price too.
Score prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (31/12/21)
