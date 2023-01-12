Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Over 1.5 Chelsea goals at 8/11 (General) 1pt Chelsea to win with -1 goal handicap at 7/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It doesn't take an awful lot of digging to think that Chelsea's price to win this game is value. Putting an extremely active transfer window for the Blues aside, there have been signs of improvement from Graham Potter's side in recent weeks, which includes the reverse fixture between these teams in mid-January. The 2-1 scoreline in favour of Fulham at Craven Cottage doesn't really tell the story. Chelsea were fairly dominant in the match-up and were undone by a red card on debut for João Félix (xG: FUL 0.65 - 2.74 CHE).

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Chelsea 4/7 | Draw 29/10 | Fulham 5/1

Chelsea then claimed a relatively easy victory over Crystal Palace and should have beaten Liverpool in the Premier League, just lacking the requisite composure in front of goal. While the match odds looks excellent value to me, my first selection is OVER 1.5 CHELSEA GOALS to be scored at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet At a general 8/11, that looks a bet for a Chelsea team creating chances at a much better rate than they were earlier in the season. Fulham's defensive numbers also offer encouragement for the selection, allowing the highest expected goals against (40.6 xGA) total of any team in the league despite sitting in seventh place.

Marco Silva's side have only conceded 30 from such scoring opportunities thus far, but they will be punished more severely if continuing in the same manner. With the above in mind, the 7/4 about CHELSEA TO WIN WITH -1 GOAL HANDICAP also makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win with -1 goal handicap with Sky Bet As mentioned, Potter really looks to be finally putting things together at Chelsea, and a big win here would perhaps start a solid run for a team that will welcome back a bunch of personnel in the coming weeks. After all, their upcoming schedule is soft.

Chelsea v Fulham best bets and score prediction 2pts Over 1.5 Chelsea goals at 8/11 (General)

1pt Chelsea to win with -1 goal handicap at 7/4 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1630 GMT (31/01/23)