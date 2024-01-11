Chelsea v Fulham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +34.35pts in profit for the 23/24 football season Every time you think Chelsea have turned the corner, they take a step back to square one. Mauricio Pochettino's side seem incapable of stringing a meaningful set of results together, as highlighted by their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg reverse at Middlesbrough in midweek. That followed three successive wins - but two were somewhat fortunate, it has to be said, as they claimed a late winner from the penalty spot against Crystal Palace before holding off a gutsy Luton fightback and brushing aside Preston in the FA Cup.

Saturday lunchtime's visitors Fulham are just as inconsistent but that's to be expected of a side continuing to impressively punch above their weight at Premier League level under Marco Silva. However, the Cottagers haven't won at Stamford Bridge since 1979. Can they end that hoodoo and go some way to improving a horrendous head-to-head record that reads W10 D27 L50?

What are the best bets? There was a temptation to back Fulham via Double Chance here at 27/20, I have to be honest. And please, bear that in mind, if you'd prefer it to the following goalscorer tips. But the Cottagers' away record of W1 D3 L6 puts me off enough. Regardless, I expect goals here - Chelsea's home games average 3.10 per match, Fulham's away trips average 3.20. So it makes sense to explore value in the goalscorers' market. COLE PALMER had a bit of a shocker in the Blues' midweek cup loss at The Riverside but form is temporary and class permanent and all that.

The fact remains that he's Chelsea's top scorer and they will be even more reliant on him with both Nicolas Jackson (AFCON) and Christopher Nkunku (injury) absent so 9/4 on Palmer to SCORE ANYTIME looks huge. CLICK HERE to back Palmer to score anytime with Sky Bet He's hit eight goals in his past 11 league starts for the Blues and is averaging 2.4 shots per game this season. Fulham are shipping 1.75 goals per match and Palmer should get plenty of chances to improve his already-impressive tally. I also cannot ignore a former Chelsea man in the staking plan. WILLIAN is having an excellent season for Fulham and we all know how often ex-players can come back to haunt their old sides. The Brazilian has scored five goals in his past 13 games in all competitions and looks overpriced at almost 6/1 to SCORE ANYTIME especially considering Chelsea have kept just two clean sheets in 10 league games at Stamford Bridge. CLICK HERE to back Willian to score anytime with Sky Bet

BuildABet @66/1 Palmer to score anytime

Palmer to be shown a card

Willian 1+ shots on target

A player to be shown a red card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Cole Palmer is almost as regular an entry in the referee's notebook as he is on the scoresheet, having amassed five bookings in his 12 starts and four substitute appearances for Chelsea. There has been a sending-off in two of the past five west London derbies and Chelsea - 61 yellows and three reds - top the Premier League ill-discipline charts this season. Fulham - 45 yellows and three reds - are no saints either. Score prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Team news

Striker Christopher Nkunku is a doubt for Chelsea after missing the EFL Cup loss at Middlesbrough with a hip injury while this game may also come too soon for Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell and Romeo Lavia. Chelsea are without Nicolas Jackson, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, while Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana remain sidelined with long-term injuries. Reece James, Marc Cucurella and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are out too. Fulham are missing three players due to AFCON involvement - Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure. Harrison Reed is a fresh injury doubt after being withdrawn at half-time in the EFL Cup first-leg defeat at Liverpool. Adama Traore remains out but Tim Ream is available after returning from injury to feature on the bench in midweek.

Predicted line-ups Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja. Fulham: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.