Thursday sees Chelsea welcome Everton in the Premier League and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a player on each side.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Antonio Rudiger to have 1+ shots from outside the area at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Demarai Gray to have 1+ shots on target from outside the area at 3/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

'West Ham have issues!' | Premier League Best Bets

My feeling with this Everton squad has always been that there is clear talent in that first XI - but when you start to take players out of it through injury or suspension the problems start to emerge. Thursday's visit to Chelsea may well highlight that. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are all currently sidelined while Allan sat out the defeat to Crystal Palace with an injury. It's far from ideal as they go to a Chelsea side who are a key part of this season's title race - regardless of some performances and results that haven't quite hit the usual heights we'd expect under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea's 1/5 price accurately reflects the way that this game is expected to go. They have too much quality throughout their squad and it's more than enough to punish this depleted Everton side. Even taking the hosts on the -1 handicap is 4/6, while -2 bumps it up to 15/8. That said, while we do expect a Chelsea win, they haven't won by more than one goal across any of their last five outings. Instead, we're going into the stats market and taking a big price of 11/8 on ANTONIO RUDIGER TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA. The Chelsea defender loves to try and find the net from range. CLICK HERE to back Antonio Rudiger to have 1+ shots from outside the area with Sky Bet It's incredible how often he does try and strike from distance - and it'll be even more incredible when one eventually flies into the top corner - but it's something that has been consistent throughout the season. It's not as if one game has altered the numbers.

Across both the Champions League and Premier League this season, 44.44% of Rudiger's shots have come from outside the area - that is a significant figure considering the volume and the fact that he is a centre-back. It also highlights why there is value in that 11/8 price on offer for just one shot from distance - one that doesn't even have to be on target. After all, he has registered at least one shot in 15 of his 20 outings so far. Sticking with the statistics and there is also interest in the 3/1 price for DEMARAI GRAY TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA. More often than not, his efforts are also coming from distance. CLICK HERE to back Demarai Gray to have 1+ shots on target from outside the area with Sky Bet Looking at his Premier League statistics, 58.33% of his shots on target have come from outside the area. He's also leading the way for total shots in this Everton squad by a considerable margin.

His 35 figure is well clear of the next best - Abdoulaye Doucoure with 21 - and there will be added emphasis for Gray to provide in attack given the players that are missing for the visitors. From a total of 35 efforts, the above shot map highlights how 18 of those have been from outside the box (51.43%). The majority of his shots are coming from distance so the value comes in backing one to be on target. With Chelsea such a short price for victory, the best value can be found in backing GRAY and RUDIGER to be involved in the shots.

Chelsea v Everton best bets and score prediction 2pts Antonio Rudiger to have 1+ shots from outside the area at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

1pt Demarai Gray to have 1+ shots on target from outside the area at 3/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 9/2) Odds correct at 1045 GMT (15/12/21)