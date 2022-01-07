Liam Kelly previews Chelsea's hosting of National League leaders Chesterfield, expecting the visitors to keep the home side honest at Stamford Bridge.

It has become the norm to be wholly unsure of how Premier League teams will line up in this FA Cup third round — a mixture of injuries, Covid-19 issues and AFCON commitments making it impossible to predict. Chelsea fall into this category on Saturday, but we do know that a severely weakened team will be put out against Chesterfield.

Of course, no matter how diminished, Thomas Tuchel's side should be favoured to advance at Stamford Bridge, hence the 1/40 price about a home win in 90 minutes, but that does look a little skinny considering the Chelsea changes afoot. It's easy to dismiss that market and instead focus on value in the handicaps on offer. There is reason to believe National League table-toppers CHESTERFIELD will not be such a pushover, entering the contest in a rich vein of form and making the +4 GOAL HANDICAP appealing at 8/11. CLICK HERE to back Chesterfield to win with +4 goal handicap with Sky Bet

Chesterfield are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches, gaining 25 points from a possible 33 and conceding just seven goals during that period. A four-goal head start appears to be too much on that evidence, even with the gulf in class. Chesterfield have a good history in this competition and are capable of frustrating what will be a much-changed Chelsea side. The Blues have hardly been their usual selves with a full compliment recently, either, despite sitting second in the Premier League table. Although they did beat Tottenham with ease in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Chelsea have won just one of their last five league matches. They've also won only one of their last nine by a margin bigger than one-goal. Granted, Chesterfield are nowhere near the level of the Premier League, but it's not so hard to envision the visitors keeping the scoreline respectable.

Chelsea v Chesterfield best bets and score prediction 2pts Chesterfield to win with +4 goal handicap at 8/11 (Betway) Score prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Chesterfield (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1450 GMT (07/01/22)

