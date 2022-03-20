Jake Pearson previews the west London derby between Chelsea and Brentford, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Few would have thought half way through the season that rather than challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, the back end of Chelsea’s season would consist of them fighting off challenges from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United to keep hold of their spot in the top four. Realistically, the Blues should have more than enough to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, an eight point gap back to fifth-place Spurs looking unassailable, particularly given the form Thomas Tuchel’s side have been in of late. Chelsea arrive into this fixture on the back of six successive wins and are actually unbeaten in 90 minutes across their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Brentford make the short trip to Stamford Bridge on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Leicester, but they were unfortunate not to have taken at least a point away from the King Power, creating better chances than their hosts (xG: LEI 1.15-1.67 BRE). In fact, it was the third game in succession that the Bees had racked up a higher expected goals (xG) total than their opponents, coming out on top against both Norwich and Burnley in terms of creativity. Indeed, Thomas Frank’s men reside in the top half of the table in terms of chance creation this campaign, and though the Blues are imperious at the back, there is reason to think that Ivan Toney, who has recently rediscovered his impressive form, can get himself on the end of a chance or two. It is no coincidence that Brentford’s fourth (v Norwich), eighth (v Burnley) and tenth (v Leicester) best performances of the season in terms of chance creation have come since Christian Eriksen’s return to the Premier League.

The Danish playmaker has provided some much-needed creativity in the Brentford midfield, allowing Toney to take up more advanced positions in the knowledge that the service will be forthcoming. It has been clear to see as well, Toney taking seven shots across the three fixtures Eriksen has played, and it is in siding with the English forward to keep up that momentum that makes appeal from a betting perspective. The former Peterborough man has averaged 2.34 shots per game in the Premier League this season, so backing IVAN TONEY TO HAVE 2+ SHOTS at a price of 5/6 makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Ivan Toney to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet It is a total that Toney has failed to hit on just five occasions this season, meaning the forward has registered at least two efforts in 80% of his appearances this season – including in the reverse fixture – far higher than the 55% that the price implies.

Chelsea v Brentford best bets and score prediction 1pt Ivan Toney to have 2+ shots at 5/6 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1900 GMT (30/03/21)

