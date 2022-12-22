Under the former Brighton boss (eight matches), Chelsea have averaged 1.07 xGF and 1.63 xGA per league game , so there is a huge turnaround required if they are to climb the table and threaten a top four finish.

Through14 games, Chelsea rank 14th based on expected points (xP), while if we isolate the period since Potter took over, the Blues sit 17th on the same metric.

Things haven't gone well so far for Graham Potter at Chelsea, with the Blues languishing in eighth place and eight points off the top four as the Premier League took a break for the World Cup.

However, Potter has now had a month to work with most of his squad and get them familiar with his systems and style, so I do expect to see an improvement in the restart.

Add to this that key player Reece James is set to return from injury for this first game back, and I expect to see much more from the Blues.

Bournemouth are the visitors, which is another reason we should be fairly confident in getting the hosts onside.

The Cherries, while 14th in the table, prop up the division on xP, a metric that gives a truer assessment of performances to date.

Their defence is a mess, while their attack has struggled greatly, with Gary O'Neil's side ranking as the worst attacking team in the league according to xGF per game (0.94).

Away from home they have failed to keep a clean sheet this term, while shipping a league-leading 2.23 xGA per game, meaning this is a good game for Chelsea to re-find their confidence in attack by racking up the chances.

I don't expect the hosts to completely blow Bournemouth away though, as Liverpool (9-0) and Manchester City (4-0) did earlier in the campaign, so backing a CHELSEA WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals as Potter's side look to get back on the right track at both ends of the pitch.

All of Chelsea's six league wins this season have seen this bet land, with the Blues preferring control over an end-to-end encounter, while nine of Bournemouth's 15 league games (60%) have seen Under 3.5 Goals.