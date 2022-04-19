Arsenal are now on the outside of the top four looking in, and face the daunting task of a trip to Stamford Bridge in midweek. Jake Osgathorpe selects his best bet for the game.

Chelsea reached another cup final at the weekend, beating Crystal Palace to set-up another Wembley date with Liverpool, this time in the FA Cup. Thomas Tuchel's side bounced back from Champions League disappointment impressively on that occasion, and welcome Arsenal knowing a win would provide them with enough breathing space to cruise to the finish in the Premier League, allowing them to rest and rotate ahead of the final. Not only that, but a win here would see them deal a major blow to their rivals' top four hopes, which is an added incentive.

The Blues have won just seven of 14 home games this season, but their underlying process at Stamford Bridge has been excellent (2.01 xGF, 1.09 xGA per home game), winning the xG battle in 10 contests. If they continue to perform in the same manner, results will take a turn for the better, and they will be bang up for this. Arsenal are on a three match losing streak, have lost four in five, and now sit sixth in the league table, leaving their top four hopes hanging in the balance. The Gunners weren't bad against Southampton last time out, but were shocking at Palace in their prior away game, with their underlying numbers on the road making for grim reading.

Watford - yes, the relegation threatened side - have posted a better xG process on their travels than Arsenal have. Mikel Arteta's side have averaged 1.29 xGF and 1.64 xGA per away game, meaning it's unsurprising that they have lost seven of 15 road games. Away against the league's better sides, Manchester City and Liverpool, Arsenal were hammered on both scoreline and xG, while a visit to Manchester United also yielded a defeat on both scoreline and xG. With key players also missing for this game (Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney), it is hard to make a case for an out of form Arsenal side to get anything from this game. So, it is somewhat surprising to see CHELSEA TO WIN available to back at just shy of even money. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win with Sky Bet The Blues were around the 3/4 mark when hosting Antonio Conte's charging Spurs at the end of January, and 6/10 when facing Manchester United at the Bridge at the end of November, so the 10/11 best price should be snapped up. The general 5/6 available also represents value in my book, with the Blues set to stamp their class in this game.

Chelsea v Arsenal best bets and score prediction 2pts Chelsea to win at 10/11 (SpreadEx) Score prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1430 BST (19/04/22)