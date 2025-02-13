Sporting Life
Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson ruled out for up to two months

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu February 13, 2025 · 1h ago

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could be out for up to two months with a hamstring injury.

Jackson, who has scored nine goals this season, suffered the injury early in the second half against West Ham two weeks ago.

He was replaced by teenage understudy Marc Guiu, who then injured his groin, ruling him out for "several weeks".

Christopher Nkunku started the FA Cup defeat at Brighton last weekend and is now Chelsea's only fit first-team striker.

