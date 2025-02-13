Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson ruled out for up to two months

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could be out for up to two months with a hamstring injury.
Jackson, who has scored nine goals this season, suffered the injury early in the second half against West Ham two weeks ago.
He was replaced by teenage understudy Marc Guiu, who then injured his groin, ruling him out for "several weeks".
Christopher Nkunku started the FA Cup defeat at Brighton last weekend and is now Chelsea's only fit first-team striker.
