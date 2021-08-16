The sight of Darren Fletcher on the Manchester United bench with one earphone in hinted that the visitors to Stamford Bridge on Sunday were under new management.

Ralf Rangnick has made a reputation for himself as an elite level football consultant and the German might well have consulted his new team through the 1-1 draw against Chelsea. It was clear United’s approach would be different as soon as Michael Carrick’s XI was published. In fact, the former midfielder’s starting set-up was so radically different that some even suggested it was someone else’s selection.

With Rangnick set to take over at Old Trafford in the coming days, United played without an orthodox centre forward with Bruno Fernandes deployed through the middle as something of a ‘False Nine’ to assert pressure from the front. Was this change at the instruction of the incoming interim boss? What Manchester United produced in the first half wasn’t Rangnick-ball, though. While the visitors to Stamford Bridge were more proactive in their pressing high up the pitch, they got deeper and deeper over the course of the opening 45 minutes. Ultimately, the approach wasn’t much different to the one used away to Villarreal in the Champions League.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Chelsea show the way Chelsea’s game was much closer to what Rangnick will surely demand from his United team once he gets his feet under the desk. Indeed, Thomas Tuchel’s team were coordinated in their off-the-ball movement. They showed Manchester United how to press and disrupt (Jorginho made three interceptions and two tackles from the base of midfield) with everyone in blue on the pitch aware of their duties. The same couldn’t be said of those in red. The opening 45 minutes illustrated to Manchester United (and to Rangnick) just how far behind the curve they have fallen. Chelsea completed 60 passes in the final third in the first half, leading to 10 shots. In contrast, United completed just 10 passes in the final third, leading to a single shot. In their last two home Premier League matches, Chelsea have attempted 49 shots, faced just eight themselves and had 100 touches in their opponent’s penalty area. It might not have got them the win in either instance, but Tuchel’s team are a reflection of their manager.

United direction? United, on the other hand, are only a reflection of the lack of direction that comes from the top of the club. And yet, with United focused on the future at the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer age, their second half performance was a throwback to what made them successful for a period under the Norwegian. Jadon Sancho’s opener might have come through fortuitous circumstances, but Carrick’s team looked sharp on the counter. At times, their approach was straight out of the Solskjaer playbook. Chelsea’s structure as a unit saw them control large periods of the match, they had the chances to win it - see second half opportunities for Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner and Chelsea’s expected goals (xG) of 2.86 - but ultimately failed to break down a Manchester United team that conceded four to Watford only last weekend.

🔵 Chelsea 1-1 Man United 🔴



‣ xG: 2.86 - 0.91

‣ Shots: 24 - 3

‣ On target: 6 - 2

‣ Possession: 65% - 35% #CFC couldn't make the most of their dominance as #MUFC held on for a point. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/rr6e3kTBp9 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) November 28, 2021

A peculiar phase of the match saw the two sides pit one counter-attack against another. This was to Chelsea’s benefit as they chased an equaliser and then a winner, but, from Manchester United’s perspective, it was yet more proof of the structural work that simply hasn’t been done with this group. Fred made four interceptions in the centre of the pitch, but every one was made in a reactive manner, either compensating for a mistake of a teammate or one of his own. Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka only made a number of solid blocks, but only after being positionally exposed. Penny for Rangnick's thoughts Rangnick will surely have mixed thoughts after watching his new side perform in this way. In many ways, the United job will be the biggest challenge the 63-year-old has ever taken on. Solskjaer has left behind a group of players without the natural instinct to press high with cohesion and without the technical ability to handle an opposition high press.