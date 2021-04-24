West Ham 0-1 Chelsea: Blues now odds on for top four

Timo Werner ended his goal drought to help lift Chelsea to a 1-0 win at West Ham, putting them in pole position to clinch a spot in the top four.
Chelsea edged ahead in the race for the top four with a 1-0 victory over fellow Champions League hopefuls West Ham, with the Blues moving into 1/2 to finish in the top four.
A rare goal from Timo Werner, only his second in the league since November, saw the Blues move three points clear of their fifth-placed hosts.
It was hardly Super League stuff from Thomas Tuchel’s side, but they got the job done ahead of a genuine European showdown against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
West Ham, who kicked off behind Chelsea on goal difference, had every reason to be affronted at the proposed breakaway league given that they were above four of the six clubs involved when it was announced.
They were feeling hard done by again when a late VAR decision saw defender Fabian Balbuena shown one of the most ludicrous red cards of the season.
Nevertheless a favourable run-in means we may not have seen the last of David Moyes’ boys in the Champions League mix.
Chelsea dominated early on and created three good chances in the opening 15 minutes, first when Mason Mount drifted into space down the right and laid the ball back to Werner, who scooped his first-time shot over.
Moments later Mount’s quick feet in the area took him past Tomas Soucek and Issa Diop but his low shot was held by Lukasz Fabianski.
Then Werner pulled the ball back for Christian Pulisic, unmarked, but he hurried his effort and fired straight at Fabianski.
West Ham’s best chance of the first half came in the 35th minute when Soucek pounced on a loose ball from a free-kick and prodded goalwards.
His effort was blocked on the line by Cesar Azpilicueta with VAR confirming, despite West Ham’s pleas, that the Blues skipper had not handled the ball.
Instead it was Chelsea who went in ahead at the break after Werner laid the ball off to Christian Pulisic and then raced into the box to receive Ben Chilwell’s low cross and convert from eight yards.
Werner should have doubled the lead shortly after half-time when Fabianski beat out a shot from Mount.
West Ham were still in the match until, with eight minutes left, Balbuena cleared the ball and caught Chilwell on the calf.
Not a single Chelsea player complained and play continued, but VAR intervened and referee Chris Kavanagh dutifully trotted to the monitor before sending the Paraguayan defender off.
It virtually ended the match as a contest although Blues substitute Tammy Abraham missed the chance to mark his late appearance with a goal when he headed over in stoppage time.
Ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel’s side once again put in a stellar defensive display, limiting West Ham to very little in the way of chances.
According to Infogol’s expected goals (xG) model, Chelsea allowed chances equating to just 0.50 xG.
In his 14 league games as Chelsea manager, Tuchel has seen his side concede more than 1.0 xG just once, with their xGA per game average of 0.56 the best in the league since his arrival.
They have taken that form into Europe too, dispatching Atletico Madrid over two legs without conceding, while limiting Porto to little in the quarter-finals – especially in the second leg.
If they continue in the same vein of form, it will be difficult for Real Madrid to get on the scoresheet over the two legs, but, having said that, Chelsea’s attacking numbers do leave a lot to be desired.
To say that they dominate the football in matches, they really don’t create as much as we would expect, averaging just 1.65 xGF per league game since Tuchel took over.
Despite scoring in the league for the first time since November, all the talk will be about Timo Werner's miss at the London Stadium.
That has been the story of his season.
In 40 games across both the Premier and Champions League, Werner has scored nine times from chances equating to 15.7 xG, so he has been wasteful.
However, his xG per 95 minutes of 0.49 is very strong, and shows that he is getting in good scoring positions regularly, something that, if he continues to do, means he will start scoring more frequently.
Obviously it isn't just the fact that he gets in good scoring positions that makes him important to Tuchel's system.
His movement is excellent, as his ability to stretch the opposition defence with his runs in the channel.
Werner's aerial ability is underrated too, as is his hold up play. He has become the focal point of Chelsea's attack, while also being more than capable of playing behind a target man.
He will certainly give Real Madrid's defence a lot to think about on Tuesday.
