There isn’t much certainty around Chelsea right now. Indeed, the club’s ownership situation means Thomas Tuchel and his players are restricted from looking too far into the future, but Sunday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace means the Blues can be certain of one thing - their 2021/22 season will include an FA Cup final.

Chelsea toiled for periods of Sunday’s semi-final, particularly in the first half when Palace spurned opportunities against an opponent lacking in intensity and creativity, but moved the ball quicker after half time and scored twice through Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount. That was enough to make the difference. In truth, though, Chelsea’s true difference-maker was in the dugout. Tuchel has now led the Blues to six cup finals since taking charge at Stamford Bridge 15 months ago and has proved himself a stabilising influence during the club’s still-to-be-concluded transition in ownership. The German isn’t just keeping Chelsea competitive in challenge circumstances, he’s winning. By the measure of pre-season expectations, a top four finish and two domestic cup finals (one of which has still to be settled) isn’t the sort of success Chelsea hoped for. After all, many predicted Tuchel’s team would challenge for the Premier League title. Some even had them as the frontrunners over City and Liverpool. But with Roman Abramovich’s chequebook now closed and Chelsea in a frozen state until a replacement owner is found, Tuchel’s only way of catching City and Liverpool at the top of the English and European game is to make more of what he already has. Sunday’s win over Crystal Palace demonstrated how he is doing this.

🏆 FA Cup finals since 2017:



🔵 Arsenal v CHELSEA

🔵 Man Utd v CHELSEA

‣ Man City v Watford

🔵 Arsenal v CHELSEA

🔵 Leicester v CHELSEA

🔵 Liverpool v CHELSEA



Werner finding his feet Widely written off as an expensive flop, Timo Werner has been a key figure for Chelsea in recent weeks, contributing the assist for Mason Mount’s goal to make it 2-0 against Palace. Initially signed to be a number nine, the German has instead grown into his role as a secondary forward and has been used in a front two alongside Kai Havertz in each of Chelsea’s last three games. Werner’s pace is extremely useful in quick transition, giving Chelsea the ability to stretch the pitch in a matter of seconds. With Werner always ready to burst in behind, Tuchel has another outlet to utilise. Even when the German doesn’t receive the ball, his presence creates space for others in central areas. It’s no coincidence that Mount has hit a rich vein of form (four goals and two assists in three games) with Werner in the team. As a facilitator, Werner is one of the best around. Nobody completed more key passes (four) than the 26-year-old against Palace with his pass through to Mount his second assist in as many matches. Werner may not always have the most refined of final balls, but he keeps opposition defences on their toes.

Of course, Havertz is perhaps the best case study in individual improvement over the course of Chelsea’s season with the 22-year-old now established as the best centre forward for Tuchel’s system. Not only do Havertz’s physical attributes make him an effective attacking apex, he has the technical qualities to play his part in possession and boasts the mobility to press from the front. These traits are evident in Havertz’s statistics sheet - he is in the 93rd percentile for short passes completed per 90 minutes among Premier League forwards over the last year, but also the 70th percentile for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes and 75th percentile for successful pressures in the attacking third. Chelsea in safe hands with tactician Tuchel By deploying a front two rather than a front three, as was common up until a few weeks ago, Chelsea can push Mount into central midfield when out of possession which prevents Tuchel’s team from being overwhelmed in the middle of the pitch - see how Chelsea dominated Real Madrid’s midfield trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu. Loftus-Cheek’s positioning against Real Madrid also demonstrated how Tuchel is looking to broaden the tactical profile of his squad with the 26-year-old used on the right side to protect Chelsea against the opposition counter-attack and help out his teammates in midfield. It was a ploy that worked to great effect even as the Blues went out of the Champions League. Introduced off the bench after just 26 minutes, Loftus-Cheek was deployed in a more orthodox role against Crystal Palace, but impressed again nonetheless. The midfielder won 100% of his tackles, completed 100% of his take-ons and made 100% of his attempted long passes. Loftus-Cheek was useful on both sides of the ball. Tuchel is proving himself as the perfect manager for a crisis. Another manager might have allowed outside factors to seep into the dressing room, but Chelsea’s manager isn’t just protecting the group, but also thinking of new ways to raise their game. Chelsea might not be able to improve their squad this summer. They do, however, have Tuchel to do that.