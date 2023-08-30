Sporting Life
Cole Palmer lifting the UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea are closing on the signing of Manchester City winger Cole Palmer

By Sporting Life
22:02 · WED August 30, 2023

Chelsea are close to finalising a £40m deal with Manchester City for the permanent signing of forward Cole Palmer.

Should the deal go through it would take the spending at Chelsea under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership to £1.02bn.

It will also take their spending this summer alone to £419m. In over five years and 11 transfer windows under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs only spent £412m.

Palmer played in the Premier League opener against Burnley and was on the bench for the last two games.

The 21-year-old, who scored in the Community Shield against Arsenal and UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, is pushing for more first-team opportunities.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS