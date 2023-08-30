Chelsea are closing on the signing of Manchester City winger Cole Palmer

Chelsea are close to finalising a £40m deal with Manchester City for the permanent signing of forward Cole Palmer.
Should the deal go through it would take the spending at Chelsea under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership to £1.02bn.
It will also take their spending this summer alone to £419m. In over five years and 11 transfer windows under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs only spent £412m.
Palmer played in the Premier League opener against Burnley and was on the bench for the last two games.
The 21-year-old, who scored in the Community Shield against Arsenal and UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, is pushing for more first-team opportunities.
