Romelu Lukaku’s second goal in as many games still pushed Chelsea above Liverpool into second place in the table, but the Blues failed to survive a marauding Brighton’s second-half onslaught.

Welbeck punished a shattered Chelsea at the death, leaving the Blues one point ahead of third-placed Liverpool but with the Reds boasting a vital game in hand.

England star James’ hamstring concern handed boss Thomas Tuchel another headache at wing-back, amid mounting injuries throughout the squad.

Just a day after left wing-back Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the rest of the season due to knee ligament surgery, right wing-back James suffered a leg concern of his own.

Chelsea were already assessing their options ahead of the January transfer window with a view to a possible recruit to offset Chilwell’s injury.

And now the Blues will be made to sweat on the result of tests on James to determine the extent of the latest setback to the Stamford Bridge squad.

Chelsea will host title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with a possible defensive conundrum on their hands should James’ injury prove serious.

Cesar Azpilicueta would likely have to shift from central defence to right wing-back, with Marcos Alonso’s heavy workload on the left continuing in Chilwell’s absence.