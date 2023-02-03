Sporting Life
Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Stalemate at Stamford Bridge

By Sporting Life
22:06 · FRI February 03, 2023

West London rivals Chelsea and Fulham played out a goalless draw in the weekend's opening Premier League game.

Kai Havertz twice went close in the first half of a match that never really caught fire, hitting the post with an attempt shortly before the break.

Substitute David Fofana had the best opportunity of the game late on when he rounded onrushing Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno, only to see Tim Ream clear off the line to deny the Ivorian a goal on his Premier League debut.

The Cottagers were competitive throughout but failed to carve out any chances of note.

A point sees Chelsea rise a place to ninth and Fulham a place to sixth ahead of the nine remaining weekend fixtures.

