Steve Bruce goes in search of his first victory as West Brom manager as his side host Blackburn Rovers at the Hawthorns. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Sky Bet Championship 1pt West Brom 20+ booking points at evens (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Valerien Ismael was relived of his duties as West Brom manager following successive 2-0 defeats to Preston and Millwall, results that saw the Baggies drop out of the play-off places. Steve Bruce has been tasked with turning around West Brom’s season, but his first game in charge didn’t exactly go to plan, his side losing by two goals to nil for the third consecutive match as Sheffield United recorded a much-deserved victory over West Midlands outfit. Not only was it the third match in which the Baggies failed to score, it was also the third match in a row in which they had failed to generate an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.0 or higher. West Brom may be the second-most creative team in the Sky Bet Championship according to expected goals over the course of the season so far, but their attacking thrust has certainly dropped off lately, managed to create an average of just 1.22 xGF over their last six matches.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Brom 4/5 | Draw 5/2 | Blackburn 18/5

Bruce, who over recent seasons has been more associated with solidifying leaky defences with pragmatic football, must now breathe new life into an attacking unit struggling for inspiration. They host a Blackburn side who, though enjoying a terrific season, have had their own issues with finding the back of the net of late. Rovers have failed to score in each of their last three league matches, but the barren spell goes back further, scoring just twice in their last seven. That the league’s second top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz missed three matches whilst away on international duty was an obvious blow, but even with the Chilean striker back in the starting line-up against Nottingham Forest at the weekend they again drew a blank. This match-up looks very much a meeting of two sides going through a tough time at present, and frustration, pressure, desperation, all these things can lead to an even more cautious affair, which is what this is expected to be.

One statistic that particularly stands out in this fixture is the amount of yellow cards Blackburn have been shown this season. Their total of 76 is the most in the league, some nine more than second-most Middlesbrough, while the only team to have been shown more than the four red cards that Rovers have picked up: West Brom. Initially, backing a glut of Blackburn booking points might seem the best way to approach this fixture, but it is actually WEST BROM 20+ BOOKING POINTS that is the selection. CLICK HERE to back 20+ West Brom booking points with Sky Bet The intensity with which Blackburn play – the intensity which results in them being shown an average of 2.46 cautions per match – is infectious. Games involving Rovers average more yellow cards than games involving any other team in the division (4.61). It is difficult to imagine West Brom not rising to the occasion should this become a feisty affair, particularly with Ismael’s influence still relatively prominent. The Baggies have picked up two or more cards in 16 of their 30 matches so far this season, including the reverse of this fixture, and with this match likely to be played with plenty of needle, it is not difficult to see referee John Brooks – who has average 4 yellow cards per game in the Championship this season – taking the names of at least two West Brom players into his notebook.

West Brom v Blackburn best bets and score prediction 1pt West Brom 20+ booking points at evens (Sky Bet) Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Blackburn (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1900 GMT (11/02/21)