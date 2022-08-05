Our football experts run the rule over the latest round of Sky Bet Championship fixtures, picking out their best bets.

Norwich v Wigan Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

Norwich 4/6 | Draw 11/4 | Wigan 17/4 By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) Norwich's Championship season got off to a ropey start with a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff, though that result and performance doesn't sway me off the Canaries. Dean Smith's side were excellent defensively in that game, allowing just 0.09 xGA, and while they did struggle to create themselves (0.35 xGF), there were bound to be teething issues early on this season. I fully expect them to get off the mark this weekend as they host Wigan, who were held to a goalless draw by Preston last weekend. The Canaries have incredible quality for this level, and will come good sooner rather than later, so a price of 13/10 about NORWICH TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals. CLICK HERE to back Norwich to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet It won't be a free-flowing, free-scoring Norwich performance as they continue to adapt to being back in the Championship, so a low-scoring home win looks the way to go. Score prediction: Norwich 2-0 Wigan (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1110 BST (05/08/22)

Burnley v Luton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Burnley 3/4 | Draw 13/5 | Luton 15/4 By James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) LUKE FREEMAN has endured a turbulent few seasons but has been handed a lifeline by Nathan Jones. Freeman made his debut for Luton in their stalemate against Birmingham on opening day but showed flashes of his former self registering three shots- one of which hit the target- and generating an xG of 0.55. With 42 domestic goals to his name the attacking midfielder has a goals per 90 average of 0.14 making Bet365’s bloated price of 8/1 to SCORE ANYTIME value. CLICK HERE to back Luke Freeman to score anytime with Sky Bet The inflation in price will be due to the opposition, Burnley, who cruised to victory on opening day. That being said, Vincent Kompany’s new look Clarets are yet to be tested and the Hatters have proved to be a thorn in the sides of the Championship's biggest and best sides. Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1220 BST (05/08/22)

QPR v Middlesbrough Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

QPR 2/1 | Draw 9/4 | Middlesbrough 11/8 By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) QPR's season got off to a disappointing start with defeat at Blackburn, a game in which they created next to nothing in terms of chances (0.13 xGF). That doesn't bode well, and appears as though they have picked up where they left off last season, struggling in the attacking department at the back end of the 21/22 campaign. Middlesbrough are in town, and they are a team fancied to do very well this season. Their opening weekend draw with West Brom has done nothing to deter me from thinking they will be in the mix, and if anything, reinforced my opinion. Still without a good forward at this level, and yet to reinvest the Djed Spence money, Chris Wilder's side created plenty against another team expected to be up there, racking up 1.73 xGF. CLICK HERE to back Middlesbrough to win with Sky Bet If Boro are to finish higher than last season, these are the types of games they have to win - against bottom half dwellers - and I think they are a backable price to do just that, making MIDDLESBROUGH TO WIN the selection. Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Middlesbrough (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct 1130 BST (05/08/22)

Sheffield United v Millwall Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Sheff Utd 5/6 | Draw 12/5 | Millwall 7/2 By James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Despite not kicking a ball, Sheffield United started the campaign with an injury crisis. Five key players were unavailable for their trip to Vicarage Road with Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra all only fit enough to sit on the bench. Paul Heckingbottom is a long way off fielding his preferred XI which is why I fancy the visitors to get a result. Millwall love a trip up to South Yorkshire, only losing once at Bramall Lane in their eight trips since 2005. The Lions took maximum points from the Blades outfit last campaign so the even money about MILLWALL OR DRAW on Saturday is certainly worth a punt. CLICK HERE to back Millwall or Draw with Sky Bet One man that certainly relishes playing against the Blades is Millwall defender Jake Cooper. The Lions centre back has netted five goals in his last six domestic appearances against United, which includes a goal in each of their last four clashes. Cooper netted four times last campaign, a tally only bested for Millwall by attackers Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe. CLICK HERE to back Jake Cooper to score anytime with Sky Bet His career goals per 90 average of 0.09 translates to a price of just over 10/1, making the 16/1 available with Sky Bet for JAKE COOPER TO SCORE too large and that is without taking his frightening form vs Sheff Utd into account. Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Millwall (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1220 BST (05/08/22)

West Brom v Watford Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

West Brom 11/8 | Draw 11/5 | Watford 21/10 By Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA) A trip to face West Brom is a tough one, but Watford can cause plenty of problem with the likes of Ismaïla Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and João Pedro on the pitch, perhaps all being Premier League level players. Steve Bruce is not left wanting for offensive talent, either, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH of interest from a betting perspective. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet The Baggies struggled in the first half before finding their feet against Boro, creating 1.21 xG and three big chances after the break. The Baggies did look suspect from a defensive standpoint, a potential weakness Watford could definitely exploit. Essentially, two very good teams with an attacking outlook face each other after participating in entertaining opening matches that both ended with under 2.5 goals. Advantage can be taken on the overreaction in pricing for this one. Score prediction: West Brom 2-2 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct 1200 BST (05/08/22)