Sky Bet Championship results, review & xG analysis: Hull hit four past Preston; Luton win comfortably

A review of the opening Saturday of the Sky Bet Championship season, where Hull started life back in the second-tier in perfect fashion.

Preston 1-4 Hull Hull kicked off their hotly-anticipated return to Sky Bet Championship football in style with an emphatic 4-1 win at Preston. The 2020-21 League One champions were ruthless in front of goal at Deepdale, as Keane Lewis-Potter and Richie Smallwood struck either side of the break before a late double from Josh Magennis and Andy Cannon ensured a winning return for Grant McCann’s side. Preston did enjoy the better attacking possession in the opening stages with Emil Riis Jakobsen’s instinctive finish deservedly putting them in front in the eighth minute, but the hosts were ultimately handed a losing start to the campaign. xG scoreline: Preston 0.83 - 1.46 Hull

Stoke 3-2 Reading Debutant Sam Surridge’s last-gasp effort secured Stoke a thrilling 3-2 win over Reading on the opening day of the new Championship campaign. The 23-year-old came off the bench to fire the hosts to their first opening-day victory since 2009. Michael O’Neill’s Potters were twice pegged back in an entertaining encounter at the Bet365 as Nick Powell and Jacob Brown’s efforts were cancelled out by John Swift and Liam Moore. But Surridge secured a welcome three points as fans returned to the ground for the first time in 18 months. xG scoreline: Stoke 1.84 - 1.05 Reading

Blackburn 2-1 Swansea A goal in each half helped Blackburn to a 2-1 opening-day Championship victory over Swansea in manager Russell Martin first game in charge of the visitors. In an end-to-end encounter, last season’s beaten play-off finalists were the architects of their own downfall, contributing to both Blackburn’s goals. The hosts pressed Swansea with purpose and were rewarded in the 36th minute through Sam Gallagher’s confident finish. A catastrophic mistake from Steven Benda gifted Blackburn a penalty and Ben Brereton emphatically doubled the lead in the opening minutes of the restart. Jamie Paterson’s debut goal reduced the arrears minutes later but – despite chances at both ends – Blackburn held on to give themselves a timely boost, with goals from their two main strikers on a day when Adam Armstrong, their top scorer last season, was not included. xG scoreline: Blackburn 4.00 - 0.81 Swansea

Luton 3-0 Peterborough

Elijah Adebayo celebrates his goal against Peterborough

Luton ensured their supporters enjoyed the perfect return to Kenilworth Road by putting on a show with a thumping 3-0 opening-day win over newly-promoted Peterborough. Following almost 18 months without fans allowed in stadiums, bar two games with limited attendances last season, the hosts were clearly buoyed by over 10,000 present and produced a performance that was too hot for their opponents to handle at times. Town had the lead on 31 minutes though as Fred Onyedinma’s deep cross from the right-hand side was met by Elijah Adebayo, whose downward header went into the net via the inside of the post. After the break, Bree tried his luck from range for the hosts but Christy Pym saved comfortably, but the visitors should have been reduced to 10 men when captain Mark Beevers was only shown a yellow for handball despite being the last man. Bree sent the free kick wide, but Luton were not to be kept out for long as Onyedinma reached the byline and his cross was converted by the onrushing Cornick on 68 minutes. A third arrived three minutes later though when Bree delivered a wonderful ball from the right and there was Onyedinma, whose first effort was saved by Pym but the rebound was gleefully hammered into the net by the summer signing. xG scoreline: Luton 2.55 - 0.17 Peterborough

Derby 1-1 Huddersfield Naby Sarr’s strike denied Derby victory in their Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield at Pride Park. Curtis Davies had earlier celebrated his return to Derby when opening the scoring. The 36-year-old defender, who only signed on Friday, forced the ball over the line following a corner but Huddersfield quickly replied through Sarr. Frazier Campbell had a great chance to win it for Huddersfield but was denied by Kelle Roos while Ryan Schofield rescued the visitors in the final minute of added time by saving from Louie Sibley. Huddersfield’s preparations were disrupted ahead of the match after head coach Carlos Corberan tested positive for Covid-19 along with four first-team players and was unavailable for the game. Derby are operating under a transfer embargo although they did sign three non-contract players on Friday, with two of them, Davies and Richard Stearman, starting the game. xG scoreline: Derby 1.44 - 1.66 Huddersfield

QPR 1-1 Millwall Both teams scored brilliant goals in a breathless first half as QPR and Millwall drew 1-1 in the Sky Bet Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. The visitors had the better of the first 45 minutes and Jed Wallace gave them a deserved lead before Rob Dickie’s strike hauled Rangers level. Seny Dieng was given no chance by Wallace’s 11th-minute opener as the Millwall talisman picked up a loose ball near the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the top corner of the net. Out of nothing and totally against the run of play, centre-back Dickie netted a spectacular equaliser after 31 minutes. Dickie beat Wallace to the ball near the halfway line and strode forward before sending a 30-yard thunderbolt into the corner of the net. xG scoreline: QPR 0.83 - 0.74 Millwall

Cardiff 1-1 Barnsley Cardiff were unable to hold onto the lead given to them by Marlon Pack as Toby Sibbick’s equaliser earned Barnsley a deserved point from a 1-1 draw in the Sky Bet Championship opener in the Welsh capital. Pack’s header from a corner broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after both teams had earlier efforts ruled out for offside. But Barnsley – losing play-off semi-finalists last season – showed their resilience to draw level through Sibbick and earn new manager Markus Schopp a draw in his first league match in charge. xG scoreline: Cardiff 1.52 - 0.56 Barnsley