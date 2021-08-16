Middlesbrough’s improvement under Chris Wilder continued as they made it 10 points from the last four matches with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

Andraz Sporar’s second-half penalty settled things at the Riverside, with the Slovenian slotting home after Isaiah Jones had been fouled on the corner of the box. Bournemouth only had themselves to blame as they missed out on the chance to move to the top of the Sky Bet Championship, with Dominic Solanke and Ryan Christie both failing to hit the target with excellent chances in the first half.

In 200 Championship matches before Chris Wilder’s appointment, Middlesbrough created more than 3.0 xG on just two occasions.



It took Wilder six games. pic.twitter.com/kGyGbE5A0S — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 18, 2021

Ben Brereton Diaz’s brace helped Blackburn move up to third after beating Birmingham 4-0. John Buckley and Reda Khadra both scored for Rovers before Brereton Diaz was brought down in the box and awarded a penalty, which he subsequently tucked away. The forward headed in his second 10 minutes from time – his 19th goal of the season – as Blackburn won a five successive league game. It moved Blackburn one point behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Ben Brereton-Diaz has now scored more Championship goals than Ben Brereton.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Brereton: 133 games | 17 goals | 19 xG



Brereton-Diaz: 23 games | 18 goals | 15.17 xG 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/oE5p5VFYie — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 18, 2021

Nottingham Forest move up to seventh after beating Hull 2-1. Hull got the opener through Keane Lewis-Potter just before half-time but Forest were awarded a penalty in the second half which Lewis Grabban slotted home. Brennan Johnson netted the winner for Forest to move them within a point of the top six.

Huddersfield earned their first win in five games to beat Bristol City 3-2. City took the lead two minutes in through Andreas Weimann before the Terriers were awarded a penalty, but Dan Bentley saved Danny Ward’s effort. Huddersfield found the equaliser just before half-time through Duane Holmes and Danel Sinani put them in front one minute into the second half. Ward made up for his earlier penalty miss by nodding home their third before Weimann scored a consolation for the Robins in stoppage time. Blackpool ended their seven-game winless run with a 3-1 victory over Peterborough. Siriki Dembele put Posh in front 10 minutes in, going round the goalkeeper and slotting home, before Keshi Anderson got the equaliser. The Seasiders retook the lead in the 86th minute through Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates scored a third in the 90th minute.