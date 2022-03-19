Bournemouth took another step towards a Premier League return with a 3-0 win away to promotion rivals Huddersfield, while Luton moved up to third with victory over Hull.

Victory for the hosts would have drawn them level on points with the second-placed Cherries but Scott Parker’s side showed their class to open up a healthy cushion between themselves and the chasing pack in the Sky Bet Championship. First-half goals by Jaidon Anthony and Jefferson Lerma put Bournemouth in control and top goalscorer Dominic Solanke added another after the break to close the gap on leaders Fulham, who have played one game more, to eight points. Luton leapfrogged Huddersfield to move up to third with a 3-1 win at Hull. Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring in the ninth minute after a fine run and he turned provider with 56 on the clock when he set up Harry Cornick for a tap-in. James Bee wrapped up the points with a stunning free kick midway through the second half before Tom Eaves netted a late consolation.

Sheffield United were the other big movers after they tasted success at home to Barnsley in one of the two early kick-offs. The Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane remained goalless until the 54th minute when Sander Berge tapped home at the back post before Morgan Gibbs-White sealed the 2-0 victory with 14 minutes to go. Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now fifth after they extended their unbeaten home record to 10 games. The other 12.30pm kick-off saw Tom Lawrence’s penalty earn Derby a point at home to Coventry after a hard-fought 1-1 draw. A well-worked move enabled Matty Godden to fire the visitors ahead in the first half at Pride Park but Wayne Rooney’s men boosted their survival hopes with a leveller from the spot. Captain Lawrence converted from 12 yards but later in the day 21st-placed Reading clinched a vital 1-0 win over play-off chasing Blackburn to cast a cloud over the relegation-threatened sides in the bottom three. Rovers had struggled for goals in the absence of leading marksman Ben Brereton Diaz and again created a number of chances which were not taken at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. It enabled Paul Ince, who is interim boss of Reading, to get the last laugh over old club Blackburn when Josh Laurent fired home following excellent play by substitute John Swift. The Royals now hold a five-point advantage over Barnsley and are eight points ahead of Derby with games running out for the sides in the relegation zone.

Millwall’s faint promotion hopes were dealt a major blow after they lost 2-0 at Stoke. Jacob Brown put the hosts in front with 19 on the clock and George Saville’s own goal settled the result while Jed Wallace failed to convert a late penalty to compound a frustrating afternoon for the Lions and boss Gary Rowett at the bet365 Stadium. Adam Reach’s stoppage-time equaliser for West Brom did little for their own play-off push following a 2-2 draw at Bristol City. Nahki Wells saw his first-half opener cancelled out by Karlan Grant’s penalty for the visitors but Andreas Weimann’s 18th goal of the campaign appeared to have the Robins on course for all three points. Reach was able to fire home in the third minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Steve Bruce’s men, but they stay 12th and are seven off the top six. Mid-table clubs Swansea and Birmingham played out a goalless draw in Wales.